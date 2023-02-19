Tragically, my friend and 2021 Soulstice Mountain Trail Run finisher Pete Reed was killed Feb. 2, 2023, in Bakhmut, Ukraine, while on his latest humanitarian aid mission. He was only 33 years old.

His wife, Alex Kay Potter, told reporters Pete was evacuating civilians and responding to those wounded when his ambulance was shelled.

“He died doing what he was great at, what gave him life and what he loved, and apparently by saving a team member with his own body," she said.

My connection to Pete began Oct. 7, 2020, when I received a Facebook message from Alex.

“Hey friends! I’m a lifelong runner new to the trails and a nurse with a job offer at the hospital. Is there anyone in your group I could talk to about living in the Flagstaff area, just to get the vibe?" the message said.

It didn’t take me long to convince her that she and Pete would feel right at home in our ever-expanding running community.

When we finally met in Flagstaff in December 2020, I learned about Pete’s service as a decorated Marine and about their countless harrowing experiences together, saving and treating wounded civilians in some of the most dangerous places in the world.

In 2017, along with Pete’s best friend Derek Coleman, this amazing couple helped co-found Global Response Medicine (GRM), a nongovernmental organization that serves the world’s most vulnerable people in the midst of conflict, war or disaster. Their mission: “Save Lives. Period.”

Not long after meeting these two extraordinarily selfless people, I reached out to the Arizona Daily Sun’s Sam McManis. His in-depth column on their life and times was published July 25, 2021.

Humanitarian aid helpers search for stability in Flagstaff Their bond, forged in extremis and solidified by a common purpose, now flourishes in less fr…

In 2021, Pete offered his first-aid skills at the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run. However, since I had that covered, I suggested he enter the race instead. While cheering Pete during his first Soulstice, Alex volunteered at the Pay N’ Take aid station.

After finishing the 6-mile course in 1:28:19, Pete thanked me for the opportunity but apologized that he and Alex couldn’t stick around for the postrace party due to a GRM board meeting.

Much to my surprise, Pete returned about an hour later, after his meeting was canceled. So he holds a Soulstice badge of honor; he was the first ever to leave the Soulstice after-party and return to it. I will forever remember how Pete walked into that circle of my closest friends, made himself right at home and started entertaining the crew with his stories and booming laugh.

While we will dedicate this year’s Soulstice on Oct. 14 to Pete’s extraordinary life and donate a portion of the proceeds to Global Response Medicine, immediate financial support is needed for the folks who are out saving lives on the front lines. A donation of any size to the GoFundMe called “financial assistance for Alex Kay Potter” will go a long way toward helping the cause for which Pete gave his life.