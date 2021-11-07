High Country Running: An evening run in Flagstaff, Abdi-style

How many book signings include the opportunity to run a lap (or two) with a five-time Olympian?
Actually, it gets better than that. On Monday night, locals were able to run with three Olympians and the second-fastest American woman marathoner ever.
Let’s put it this way: When Chris Gomez is not one of the four speediest people in the group, then you know this is not your average community run. But then, Flagstaff isn’t your ordinary running community and Abdi Abdirahman isn’t your ordinary guy.
Going fast wasn’t the point anyway on that crisp, chilly late afternoon at Buffalo Park. It was merely to have some fun and celebrate Abdi before the “Black Cactus” headed back to his hometown of Tucson for the winter.
Soulstice Publishing wanted to give him a book-signing event for his just-released memoir, “Abdi’s World: The Black Cactus on Life, Running, and Fun.”
What better way to enter Abdi’s world than to get to match him stride for stride, ask him a question and get a photo?
That’s exactly what about 15 people did, including friends such as Olympians Rachel Schneider and Diane Nukuri, plus Sara Hall (the 2:20:32 marathoner) and regular local race winner Gomez.
Volunteer race director extraordinaire/Big Brother Neil Weintraub and his Little Brother Zach came by, choosing exercise and Abdi over Monday Night Football. Abdi complimented Zach on his cool haircut.
A runner who was in town from Manchester, England, with his family to do some training and sightseeing just happened to hear about it on social media.
A Lake Havasu City runner heard about it and decided to come even though he had already done a workout that morning at home.
Several wide-eyed youngsters took part, including one who challenged Abdi to a sprint to the finish. Photo finish results were inconclusive.
Once the festivities moved to nearby NACET for the book signing, courtesy of HYPO2 owner Sean Anthony, even more people came by to meet Abdi and stock up on early holiday presents for themselves and loved ones of all ages.
A woman bought a signed copy for her 30-year-old friend fighting cancer. She showed photos to Abdi and thanked him for his uplifting words.
Local runner Staci Whitman had her 2021 Boston Marathon finisher’s medal signed by this year’s men’s masters winner.
It was a low-key evening of goodwill that was the perfect approach for a guest of honor known for being chill and making a positive impact on people. He’s not trying hard to be everybody’s friend; he simply is.
With the Olympic Marathon in August and Boston in October, Abdi’s had a busy second half of the year. Today, Abdi won’t be in his beloved New York City for that World Marathon Major. Instead, he’ll be at the Phoenix Raceway as an honorary race official at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship — a chance for the country’s best car racers to congratulate one of the country’s best foot racers.
Who knows if things will wind down for him after that. Ask him about his plans for 2022 and the 44-year-old says he still plans on racing plenty.
Whatever his future, cities all over Arizona are proud to call him their own…certainly Flagstaff is.
“I still can't believe the field that showed up,” Weintraub said. “It was so inspiring. Does an evening run in Flag get much better than that?”
Myles Schrag is co-founder of Soulstice Publishing and co-author of “Chasing Abdi: The Black Cactus on Life, Running, and Fun,” available at www.soulsticepublishing.com and wherever books are sold.
Send your High Country Running columns to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).