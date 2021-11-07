High Country Running: An evening run in Flagstaff, Abdi-style

A runner who was in town from Manchester, England, with his family to do some training and sightseeing just happened to hear about it on social media.

A Lake Havasu City runner heard about it and decided to come even though he had already done a workout that morning at home.

Several wide-eyed youngsters took part, including one who challenged Abdi to a sprint to the finish. Photo finish results were inconclusive.

Once the festivities moved to nearby NACET for the book signing, courtesy of HYPO2 owner Sean Anthony, even more people came by to meet Abdi and stock up on early holiday presents for themselves and loved ones of all ages.

A woman bought a signed copy for her 30-year-old friend fighting cancer. She showed photos to Abdi and thanked him for his uplifting words.

Local runner Staci Whitman had her 2021 Boston Marathon finisher’s medal signed by this year’s men’s masters winner.

It was a low-key evening of goodwill that was the perfect approach for a guest of honor known for being chill and making a positive impact on people. He’s not trying hard to be everybody’s friend; he simply is.