High Country Running: Adrenaline, flying hooves and decorated donkeys

The start line is buzzing with nervous energy. You may know that feeling, but it’s a bit more palpable when you’re tethered to a 650-pound, hooved mammal as your teammate for the duration of the race. And he’s READY TO GO. At the race director’s cue, the runners become members of a herd, and rule No. 1 is “hold on to your asses.”
This is pack-burro racing, and it’s been a quirky sport in historical Colorado mountain towns for over 70 years. A few races popped up in Arizona in the 1970s and ’80s, but only in recent years have they returned to the state, in Superior, Tombstone, Black Canyon City and now, for the first time, Flagstaff.
While I’ve only competed in four burro races, I’ve become a devotee. I was on the receiving end of both beginner’s luck and a long-lasting thigh bruise from a rental donkey in Victor, Colorado. I enjoyed a surprisingly high placing with a friend’s typically pokey donkey in Superior, thanks to good teamwork between me, my wife and our donkey teammates. I endured a demoralizing five-hour walk in the desert with my own donkey, Big Mac, in Tombstone a couple months after he joined our family.
Most recently, in Black Canyon City, I experienced an overwhelming sense of pride that I had earned Mac’s trust enough to hold onto the lead in the 6-mile distance despite encountering new trail hazards, including saguaro cactuses (goblins!) and a pop-up tent (monster!).
Just a few seconds into this race, several burros broke free from their humans and came galloping past us. Mac wanted to keep up, but the problem with that is, I cannot run 20 mph. In a testament to the sense of community during a pack-burro race, all of the front teams stopped our burros in order to reunite the scattered donkeys with their humans. Then we were off again.
Running with a donkey is very different than running alone or with a dog. It’s the burro’s race, not yours. If they want to sprint, keep a firm grip and try to keep them under control. If they want to walk, you may have to convince them to run. And if they want to stand still in the shade of a sandy wash in the Tombstone Hills for 10 minutes, you might as well enjoy the view until you can get them moving.
Not everyone’s burro-racing experience is defined by adrenaline, flying hooves, rope burns and “dragging ass.” The Arizona races have been well attended by vibrantly decorated donkeys of all sizes, leisurely parading along the course and having as much fun as anyone.
On May 23, the inaugural Juniper Jog will take place northeast of Flagstaff off Leupp Road, with views of both the San Francisco Peaks and volcanic cinder cones. Two distances, 12 miles and 5.5 miles, will be offered, plus a virtual option. For the most part, this is a BYOB (bring your own burro) event, but Forever Home Donkey Rescue has a few rental donkeys available. Burro-human teams of all sizes and speeds are welcome.