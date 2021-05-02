High Country Running: Adrenaline, flying hooves and decorated donkeys

Just a few seconds into this race, several burros broke free from their humans and came galloping past us. Mac wanted to keep up, but the problem with that is, I cannot run 20 mph. In a testament to the sense of community during a pack-burro race, all of the front teams stopped our burros in order to reunite the scattered donkeys with their humans. Then we were off again.

Running with a donkey is very different than running alone or with a dog. It’s the burro’s race, not yours. If they want to sprint, keep a firm grip and try to keep them under control. If they want to walk, you may have to convince them to run. And if they want to stand still in the shade of a sandy wash in the Tombstone Hills for 10 minutes, you might as well enjoy the view until you can get them moving.

Not everyone’s burro-racing experience is defined by adrenaline, flying hooves, rope burns and “dragging ass.” The Arizona races have been well attended by vibrantly decorated donkeys of all sizes, leisurely parading along the course and having as much fun as anyone.