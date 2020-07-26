High Country Running: A virtual series with real benefits

Each race will have its own special nuances and giveaways. Many races will provide the free RaceJoy app option, allowing you and friends to live track, send cheers and record run times. And from each race’s RunSignup webpage, printing your custom race bib and finisher’s certificate and uploading results and personal photos will be easy.

The 2020 modified lineup adds two exciting new races to the series. The virtual package will include an entry into the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run, 12- and 6.4-mile courses. It’s usually limited to 225 runners, but this year anyone can run Soulstice and support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff mentoring programs for children. The second newcomer will be the first-ever Campbell Scramble 10K, 5K and kids runs on an all-time favorite, the Campbell Mesa trails. This is a Run Flagstaff production, with a beneficiary to be announced.

Both long and short course 2020 Flagstaff Virtual Series six-race packages are $180 ($150 for students younger than 18). The kids races are $50. The series is an overall exceptional value, but individual races will also be open for registration by Aug. 1.

Virtual racing is sweeping the country like a benevolent force. I hope the Flagstaff Virtual Series inspires us all to embrace fitness and honor our competitive instincts, while supporting local nonprofit services that are perhaps more important than ever. Join us in shaping history!

Neil Weintraub has been voluntarily coordinating the Flagstaff Summer Series for the past 16 years. He thanks Gail Hughes and Sara Wagner for their deep thoughts about this column! Send your local running news to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0