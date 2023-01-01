HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: A runner’s resolutions for 2023

If you’re a high country runner, you may have some hefty New Year’s resolutions for 2023. From running a nonstop loop around Buffalo Park to running the Cocodona 250 (probably not nonstop) and everything in between, many of us have our eyes set on something we’ve never done before.

For me, I’m attempting my first 50-mile race this spring. If that goes well, I’ll attempt a 100-mile race in the fall.

I’ve learned so much from all of you, running in Flagstaff these past five years. Here are a few of my “running resolutions” for the year, based on what’s important to me.

I resolve to remain dedicated to my training but prioritize my loved ones. To not choose training over being there for a friend or missing out on a special occasion.

I resolve to always listen to my body. To push myself when my body says it’s OK and to slow down when it says so. To nourish myself and take care, with plenty of rest and recovery.

I resolve to never judge myself or others. We have to meet each other and ourselves where we are and give grace.

I resolve to volunteer at races and cheer my fellow runners on like my life depends on it. You are doing great, you’re crushing it, keep going. I resolve to cheer myself on too: You are strong, you can do hard things, I love you.

As we move into the new year, let’s try hard and go big, but be mindful and have fun getting after our goals! We live in such a beautiful place with an amazing community: it would be a horrible thing not to look up and see what we have around us.

Take care, and I hope to see you out on the trails!