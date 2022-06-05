High Country Running: A run for life

After two years of virtual events, everyone is looking forward to the Flagstaff Running Series. With the support and assistance of Run Flagstaff, this year’s series is shaping up to be one of the best.

I’m directing the first series event, a fundraiser for Northland Hospice & Palliative Care. It’s our 24th annual Run for Life. Stepping off in Wheeler Park on June 18, this 10K, 5K and kids run have become a Flagstaff favorite.

Thousands of people have participated, and I hope you’ll join them this year as a runner, walker or volunteer. Everyone from Olympian Jordan Chipangama, the 2017 10K men’s winner, to families of hospice patients have helped make this a great event.

Participants don not only their racing bibs, but also memorial bibs in honor of loved ones. Close to a hundred volunteers help everything go smoothly. We also appreciate our sponsors and their support. Loyal major sponsors Nackard Pepsi and Findlay Toyota are joined this year by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. We receive overwhelming support from other local businesses as well.

Founded in 1983, Northland Hospice continues today as the only not-for-profit hospice in northern Arizona. Then and now, our mission has never changed: to serve patients in need of end-of-life care, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.

In 1999, the inaugural run coincided with the beginning of fundraising for the Olivia White Hospice Home. Opened in 2002, the Hospice Home is celebrating 20 years of service to hospice patients.

In today’s economic climate, the services we offer are more important than ever for our community. Increasingly, patients may need that financial assistance to receive care at the Hospice Home. Fundraising, which is vital to our success in serving all our patients, has been a challenge during the pandemic.

Our community loaner closet of medical equipment is open to anyone in the area in need of a wheelchair or walker. Our bereavement services are also offered free of charge and open to anyone in need. In addition to our core service of hospice care, these additional services benefit many members of our community.

We proudly employ about 40 professionals. We also count on an army of volunteers for events and community outreach, help with fundraising, visits to hospice patients, board service, maintenance of our beautiful garden and so much more.

So come run for Northland Hospice! Run for yourself, run for a loved one and be part of all the good we do.

Kathy Simmons is the CEO of Northland Hospice. Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. Send your running stories and news to runner@juliehammonds.com.

