High Country Running: A return to normalcy at Soulstice

On Oct. 14, 2021, our homegrown trail-running club, Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association, celebrated its 20th birthday. This past Saturday, nearly 300 runners, volunteers and family members marked the occasion by partying like it was 1999 at the 22nd annual Jackie Weintraub Memorial Soulstice Mountain Trail Run.
It was a picture-perfect Flagstaff fall day for our return to what felt somewhat like normalcy. In 2019, the Museum Fire caused us to abandon most of our traditional 6- and 11-mile race courses for trails outside the fire’s footprint, and then of course last year the pandemic forced us to host the race virtually.
This year, the king of Soulstice, Chris Gomez, captured his men’s record fifth-overall Long Course title in 1:16.59. Notably, his victories now span a decade (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2021). On the women's side, Team Run Flagstaff coach Leah Rosenfeld won her first Soulstice, finishing in 1:27.39.
Leah joins the ranks of Sara Wagner (2012) and record-holder David Sinclair (2017) in winning the Imogene Pass Run and Soulstice in the same year (the races are held four weeks apart). Soulstice was inspired by the Imogene Pass Run, making it Flagstaff's hometown version of the famously grueling Colorado race.
On the Masters side for the Long Course, Will Drexler won his fifth straight title in 1:21.08, while Dawn Greenwalt took her first victory in 1:35.40.
Racing the 6-mile course, Janet Bain won her incredible 10th overall title since 2008 in 56.55, while John Dailey took his first title in 48.45. Among Masters runners, Mackenzie Lurie won her first title in 59.35, and, proving that Flagstaff trail runners get finer with age, 61-year-old Tom Viskocil won his fourth title in 58.20, becoming the first person in that age division to win the Masters title.
Speaking of longevity, Soulstice had its first two 80-year-olds complete the Sprint course. Flagstaff running guru Nat White, who four weeks earlier set the standard for men in his age group at Imogene, posted a remarkable 1:16.13. Not to be outdone on the women’s side, Marilaine Jones finished in 2:30.52.
The biggest winner once again was Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff. The Aspen Sports raffle and runners who guaranteed their race entry by donating their Arizona Charitable Tax Credit raised over $15,000 for this nonprofit, which creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
It seems like just yesterday that a handful of us were sitting around the postrace circle after the 2001 Soulstice, as we did this past Saturday. There had been only 35 participants in that second race (four of whom raced again this year). We wondered what would ignite Flagstaff runners to support a locally born trail race. We decided to start an email list and offer different trail runs every Saturday morning. To expand our reach, we built a web page posting the free group runs.
Twenty years and more than 1,000 Saturday group runs later, NATRA outings are larger than ever. Judging by the enthusiasm and energy of this year’s Soulstice runners, the next 20 years will fly by in a heartbeat as well.
Neil Weintraub co-founded NATRA LLC in 2001. To join the group anytime for free, log onto www.natra.org and click on “next run” to see where their next adventure will take place.
