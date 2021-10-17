High Country Running: A return to normalcy at Soulstice

Twenty years and more than 1,000 Saturday group runs later, NATRA outings are larger than ever. Judging by the enthusiasm and energy of this year’s Soulstice runners, the next 20 years will fly by in a heartbeat as well.

Neil Weintraub co-founded NATRA LLC in 2001. To join the group anytime for free, log onto www.natra.org and click on “next run” to see where their next adventure will take place.

Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) is the co-founder (with Myles Schrag) of Soulstice Publishing (publishers of “Abdi’s World,” out now) and the coordinating editor of this column. Send her your stories!