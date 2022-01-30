High Country Running: A party on spikes (and skis and snowshoes)

If you have never participated in the GORE-TEX Kahtoola Uphill Race, let me paint a picture for you.

Hundreds of Flagstaff athletes adorned in costumes head for the starting line on the ski slopes of Arizona Snowbowl. Some wear Kahtoola spikes on their feet, while others don skis or snowshoes. There is music. There are bonfires. There is your neighbor and your best friend and his kids and their music teacher, all lined up together.

It’s an all-out community-building, family-friendly rager-of-a-party on spikes (and skis and snowshoes). And then the gun goes off, and we all start scrambling up the steep slopes together.

I’ve been trail running now for almost 20 years, and this race is the most fun I’ve ever had at an event. I mean, where else can you spike to the top of a mountain at sunset and run down in the dark with your best friends running beside you? And then challenge them in the costume contest dance-off in the afterparty?

But my favorite thing about this race is that 100% of the proceeds go to supporting outdoor education at Camp Colton. I was born right here in Flagstaff. I went to Cromer Elementary School (go Wildcats!) and so, as a sixth-grader, with all the other awkward pre-teens, I boarded the bus and headed into the beautiful Kachina Peaks Wilderness.

Before Camp Colton, I didn't know what it meant to use a compass, build a shelter or truly be in the outdoors. But within just a few days I was brought close enough to nature, to its simplicity, to see it suddenly become grand and immeasurable.

And I felt it deep in my bones. I felt the pine trees and the aspens; they were alive and breathing. Now the woods always look familiar to me, like an old dream, a memory of my childhood that will never leave me. I have always felt a debt of gratitude toward this camp. I’ve wanted to thank it for making my life so much bigger, and for creating in me a love of nature.

I can’t think of a better way to give back than by climbing that mountain with my Flagstaff family to raise funds for Friends of Camp Colton.

The 2022 race is extra special, as Camp Colton celebrates its 50th year! Just imagine in that span of time how many kids' lives were changed because of this camp.

Our future generations need environmental education now more than ever. That education starts with connection to nature, which is exactly what this camp offers. Since its opening, more than 45,000 kids have participated. If change happens one person at a time, then Camp Colton is certainly doing its part.

And on Feb. 12, you’ll find me doing my part. My legs feel ready for the challenge: I just need to make sure my costume is up to par. Suit up and join me!

Laurel Lippard is a co-owner of Paragon Athletics, where she is a personal trainer and trail-running coach. She enjoys exploring the mountains and canyons in her backyard. Hey, writers! Send your running news and stories to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to be featured in this column. If you go: The GORE-TEX Kahtoola Uphill Race at Arizona Snowbowl takes place February 12, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. Team and individual entries are available at three distances. To register, visit RunSignup.com and search for “Kahtoola.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0