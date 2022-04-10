High Country Running: A partnership to inspire both women and girls

When I talk about Girls on the Run, I usually start off my spiel with, “Girls on the Run isn’t really about running.” Yes, we empower girls and provide an environment for social emotional learning, but no, we're not a running club.

These are all true statements, but we also can’t deny the reason why running is the physical activity we use in the program: it’s powerful and empowering.

Runners know how it feels to set a goal, whether that’s to run a mile without stopping or complete a 100-mile race. You gain confidence when your training and your body get you to that finish line. When you check that big, scary goal off your list, runners, especially female runners, know the feeling of pride for what your body can do rather than for its appearance, like we’ve been told our whole lives.

So, no, Girls on the Run is not really about running, but it’s obvious why the program uses the power of running to teach girls critical life skills like self-confidence and positive self-talk.

As an avid trail/ultrarunner and the council director of Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona, there is no person who understands this better than me. I try to separate “ultrarunner me” from “Girls on the Run me” so folks don’t get confused about the program, but it can be pretty difficult, because there is an inherent link between the two for me personally.

Running gave me confidence in my body that I never had growing up. Running gave me belief that I could do really hard things. Running gave me a platform to meet amazing people and give back to the community through volunteering. Running gave me many things that I wish I would’ve had when I was a little girl.

I think every woman should have the opportunity to participate in something that gives her confidence and belief in herself, running or otherwise.

Now I am going to make a pitch directly to those women who need that “something.” Girls on the Run has launched an exciting partnership with Aravaipa Running to provide free race registrations for those who sign up to raise money for Girls on the Run. There are several Aravaipa races to choose from, from a 6K all the way to a six-day race (which makes even me cringe).

Whatever challenge you’re looking for, I guarantee Aravaipa Running has an option for you. Fundraising is easier than it sounds, and Girls on the Run provides support along the way.

It’s a win-win: free race registration for you and critical funds for Girls on the Run that will ensure we can empower as many girls as possible. If this is speaking to you, learn more about this opportunity at bit.ly/AravaipaxGOTR.

I hope this partnership inspires even just one woman to take a bet on herself — and support girls along the way.

Kelly Teeselink is council director of Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona and has completed over 30 ultras, including six 100-mile races. Send your running stories and news to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).

