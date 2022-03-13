High Country Running: A monumental run

There’s nothing like a long trail run to show you where you are.

I took such a run last Saturday in the Monument Valley Half Marathon, part of the Navajo Parks Race Series.

Picture a singletrack trail between the iconic buttes of Monument Valley. The course passes a sheep camp and winds along hidden washes through the high desert. Experiencing the place at a running pace literally showed me where I was, at viewpoints most visitors never see.

The race also showed me I can still complete 13.1 miles on trail without breaking anything — which I’m happy to know.

I haven’t been training for long runs recently, so I went into this event telling myself, “You know you can run half the distance. If you walk the other half, fine.”

In the past, paradoxically, I’ve found it hard to “take it easy.” Not this time. I walked uphill. I walked in deeper sand. I stopped to take photos. I wasn’t driven to finish fast or to run every step. That’s where I am right now: I can stop and smell the cliffrose.

I can’t claim that every moment was a peaceful passage. Between miles 4 and 6, I was running near two women who Would. Not. Stop. Talking. Their maddening conversation consisted of, “And then I go...and then he goes...and then I was like...”

Eventually I realized that my choice was either let them get ahead or lose my mind. And then they would have gone, “Why are you so upset?” And I would have been like, “Because you wouldn’t shut up!”

That’s part of where I am, too: I prefer the sounds of the wind and my own footsteps, drumbeats on the trail.

Around mile 7, I started singing in my head, “Now I walk in beauty, beauty is before me, beauty is behind me, above and below me.” This version of the Navajo Beauty Way prayer was my companion for the next two miles.

There have been times in my running life when such harmonies were tough to obtain, when body and mind have argued over what’s possible. A competitive mindset sometimes treats the body as merely a vehicle for achieving what I set out to achieve.

Not in Monument Valley. On a sandy trail through a sacred space like that, my body, mind, heart and spirit achieved a peace pact. I guess you could say I really hit my stride.

Near the end of the race, I looked up toward the finish area and realized the only thing between me and rest was a long climb up a sand dune. Flagstaff runner Mike Popejoy, who won this race, said later, “That sandy ascent at the end makes for a tough finish!”

The tough finish showed me something else about where I am: I can’t run up a sand dune. But I can walk!

Send your running stories to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to be featured in High Country Running.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0