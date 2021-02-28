High Country Running: A Midwestern runner’s dream come true

My favorite “welcome to Flagstaff” moment was during a run on Woody Mountain Road. I saw a few runners heading toward me, and I wondered if they were pros. As a professional running fan, I was aware of (and giddy about) the fact that the Bowerman Track Club had arrived for altitude training just a week before we moved. Earlier that week, I had seen a few Bowerman runners from my car, likely freaking them out with what probably looked like a crazy lady yelling at them.

As the runners approached me, I greeted them — and made eye contact with Shalane freaking Flanagan. Thankfully, it wasn’t enough time to look like a total goober in front of her, but I immediately went full-on fan girl and called my friend in Iowa to share my encounter. As I’m excitedly giving my friend a play-by-play, none other than Bowerman Track Club athlete (and fellow Iowan) Shelby Houlihan runs past me! What world am I living in?!

Moving to Flagstaff has been about as dreamy as I’d hoped, but the best part? The people. In just one month, I’ve met amazing people who invited me on runs, connected me with others and welcomed me into their running circles. Having access to countless trails is a dream come true, but it’s a lot more fun to share that experience with others.

Thanks, Flagstaff, for a great first month.

Kelly Teeselink is the council director of Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona and an avid trail runner. She is thrilled to help empower girls through Girls on the Run and looks forward to overseeing her first season this spring. Registration is open, and the spring season begins March 29. Send your running stories to Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to see your byline on a future column.

