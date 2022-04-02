High Country Running: A McMillan milestone to celebrate

When I permanently moved to Flagstaff on June 1, 1986, I could run out the door of my Museum of Northern Arizona “chicken coop” housing straight back to the barely used Schultz Pass Trail. Flagstaff’s population had just topped 30,000 people, and trail runners and mountain bikers were a rare sight.

Having grown up in the New York City metropolitan area, I was just beginning to understand the concept of open space and what it meant to live in a town surrounded by the free-to-use, endless trails and dirt roads of the Coconino National Forest.

Little did I know at the time, but a rift was brewing then over the future of Flagstaff’s iconic Buffalo Park open space. Citizens had been divided over what to do with the land ever since the Wild West theme park shut down in the late 1960s.

During the mid-1980s, the Flagstaff City Council revived the long-lived concept of a north-south artery to funnel traffic to the Grand Canyon to alleviate traffic issues (sound familiar?). When they proposed building the Gemini Parkway through Buffalo Park, outraged citizens formed the Committee to Save Buffalo Park.

In less than two weeks, they collected thousands of signatures to get Proposition 200 on the ballot for the March 1986 general election. It prohibited construction of the parkway and ensured that Buffalo Park would be used only as a public park.

Flagstaff voters overwhelmingly chose to save the park. Incidentally, in 1996, voters defeated the Peaks Parkway bond that also would have provided that north-south link, but along a different route west of Buffalo Park.

In the same decade, we can also be grateful for the Bed, Board, and Beverage tax approved by Flagstaff voters that provided funding for the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS). Today, the FUTS connect the city’s neighborhoods to our open spaces.

Open-space protections for the Buffalo Park area didn’t end in the 1980s, though. Most recently, in November 2016, City of Flagstaff voters passed Proposition 413, a citizen initiative commonly referred to as the Greater Buffalo Park campaign, that preserves as open space 300 acres on McMillan Mesa and south of Buffalo Park.

Remarkably, the measure received 87% of the vote. Over the last five years, the city has taken several steps to implement the proposition, including (most recently) rezoning the 300 acres to public open space.

Please join us on Saturday, April 9, at Buffalo Park for a community celebration to mark this important milestone in the history of Flagstaff protecting its valuable open spaces. As runners, we all benefit from these public spaces.

To kick off the day, at 8 a.m. the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association will host an easy-paced, 5-mile run on the FUTS through Flagstaff’s newest open space. There will be opening remarks before the other activities, including live music, at 10:30 at the ramada. We hope to see you there!

Neil Weintraub is the co-founder of Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association. He thanks former Flagstaff Vice Mayor Celia Barotz for her contributions to this column. He and Celia grew up five minutes away from each other in New York but never made the connection until one day many years ago, when they discovered their shared passion for Flagstaff's open spaces. Send your ideas for High Country Running to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0