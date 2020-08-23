High Country Running: A funny thing happened on the way to Imogene

Under the category of “best intentions,” please file away my Aug. 9 column promoting our attempt at hosting a virtual Imogene Pass Run in Flagstaff this year.
Flagstaff normally sends more runners to southern Colorado each September to tackle the beloved 17.1-mile Imogene Pass Run than any other town. With the race going virtual and many people staying close to home during the pandemic, I knew our trail runners would be eager to find 17.1-mile routes to run during virtual Imogene’s “race week,” Sept. 4 through 12.
I support virtual racing during these troubled times, but when it comes to Imogene, I shy away from one practice it encourages. When entrants can “compete” anywhere, part of the challenge becomes finding a low-elevation or easy route to boost your time. To me, the Imogene spirit calls for the opposite attitude. We are high country runners with an iconic mountain in the backyard. Running a tough course should be part of the experience!
Assuming that others feel the same way, I thought it would be fun if we set up some challenging, high-elevation 17.1-mile courses for local runners to tackle. These would be posted online so we could compete against each other on the same tough trails if we wished.
The Imogene Pass Run starts in Ouray, Colorado, at 7,810 feet, climbs to Imogene Pass at 13,120 in 10 miles, then drops (precipitously) to Telluride at 8,820 feet in 7.1 miles. We can’t go that high here, but there are ways to connect trails on and around the San Francisco Peaks for an elevation gain that is significant, if not quite as dramatic as Imogene’s.
I proposed two routes on the Peaks. Imogene race director John Jett, supporting our competitive spirit, posted those on the race website so people could choose one when registering, making it easy to download the route to their GPS device.
Last week, the Coconino National Forest told Jett that posting the routes constituted holding a for-profit event on public lands, for which a permit would be required. Jett immediately deleted the courses.
In response to my follow-up query, the national forest’s representative cited additional concerns, including the nesting areas and fledging seasons of goshawks and spotted owls as well as rules that apply to designated Wilderness.
As the person whose idea this was, I’m sorry I created any hassle for John Jett. Such was certainly not my intent.
I still encourage people to register for the Imogene Pass Run. Get some swag, give to a good cause and guarantee your entry in next year’s race. I personally look forward with even more desire now to returning to Colorado next year to run the classic route.
To encourage your participation, registered runners who turn in an impressive 17.1-mile performance are eligible to win a free copy of the Flagstaff-celebrating book “To Imogene, a Flagstaff Love Letter” from Soulstice Publishing. “Impressive” can mean anything, including elevation gain, age or time. There’s no precise definition, but we’ll know it when we see it. Submit your results using the RaceJoy app to qualify.
One of the mantras of the Imogene Pass Run is “incessant forward motion.” Go ahead: be impressive. You can do this!
Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of this column. Send your words and ideas for future columns to runner@juliehammonds.com.
