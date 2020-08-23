High Country Running: A funny thing happened on the way to Imogene

The Imogene Pass Run starts in Ouray, Colorado, at 7,810 feet, climbs to Imogene Pass at 13,120 in 10 miles, then drops (precipitously) to Telluride at 8,820 feet in 7.1 miles. We can’t go that high here, but there are ways to connect trails on and around the San Francisco Peaks for an elevation gain that is significant, if not quite as dramatic as Imogene’s.

I proposed two routes on the Peaks. Imogene race director John Jett, supporting our competitive spirit, posted those on the race website so people could choose one when registering, making it easy to download the route to their GPS device.

Last week, the Coconino National Forest told Jett that posting the routes constituted holding a for-profit event on public lands, for which a permit would be required. Jett immediately deleted the courses.

In response to my follow-up query, the national forest’s representative cited additional concerns, including the nesting areas and fledging seasons of goshawks and spotted owls as well as rules that apply to designated Wilderness.

As the person whose idea this was, I’m sorry I created any hassle for John Jett. Such was certainly not my intent.