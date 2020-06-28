High Country Running: A free virtual race like no other

News of the race spread by word-of-mouth and it’s been a local favorite ever since, with about 40 runners competing for the top-10 commemorative winners certificates and red, white and blue leis. When Randy passed away just three days after the 2018 race, Caroline and I felt we had to carry on his legacy.

The unique aspect of this race is the head-start timing based on age and gender. Randy's vision was for all runners to arrive at the finish line at the same time and celebrate together. As a result, the race has drawn an impressive cadre of Flagstaff’s elite runners over the years, including Arizona high school champion Billy Orman, legendary ultramarathoner Ian Torrence and even Olympian Janet Cherobon-Bawcom.

In this year’s virtual format, you have between July 1 and 4 to participate by choosing to walk or run. You can use the traditional stretch of the Karen Cooper section of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, or pick your favorite 4-mile course. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on those days, you may even encounter Jack Welch at his usual spot, making sure no one misses the 2-mile turnaround marker. This event has typically collected cans for the Flagstaff Family Food Bank. This year, we ask participants to donate cans or make an online donation when registering.

Registrants can download and run in a commemorative race bib, as well as earn a colorful finisher’s certificate once you submit your time. Remember, per City of Flagstaff order, wear a mask and/or practice social distancing wherever you choose to run. Caroline, Gail and I look forward to seeing your name in the final standings.

Neil Weintraub, co-founder of the Flagstaff Summer Series, thanks Gail Hughes for continuing to be his savior; first by introducing chip timing to Flagstaff, then by automating the Flagstaff Summer Series standing calculations, and currently for teaching him how to build virtual races. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

