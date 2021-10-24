High Country Running: A fine time on the Fearsome Four

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of the big challenges was trying to recover as much as possible in 1.5 to 2 hours between the different peaks,” he explained. “It was a difficult balancing act, trying to run hard on every peak, still save a little energy for the next peak(s), eat plenty of food to fuel my effort, but also try not to eat too much to sabotage the next run.”

I asked Austin, “Why now?” He said because this challenge is right here at home, he’d always pushed it back until “after this next race.” When a hole opened in his racing calendar this September, he knew the time had come.

During his FKT attempt, it was so windy atop Humphreys that “I struggled just trying to stay upright and had to basically crawl to get off the summit.”

Running through wind and rain on tired legs made O’Leary his toughest peak. “But I knew I could still get the record if I just continued pushing through to the end. Fortunately I banked enough extra time on the first three peaks that I didn’t need to run an amazing time on O’Leary. I just needed to get through it without falling apart and slowing down too much.”