HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: A book club for readers who run

Have you read Christopher McDougall’s “Born to Run”? Did you enjoy meeting Caballo Blanco and the Tarahumara in its pages? After reading it, did you take off your shoes to run barefoot for the first time since you were 9, just to remember how that feels?

I just read Des Linden’s forthcoming memoir “Choosing to Run.” You have to admire her: Des says what she thinks. And I loved the way she took me inside the 2018 Boston Marathon, when it seemed to rain sideways the whole way.

Maybe you’ve read “Running the Dream: One Summer Living, Training, and Racing with a Team of World-Class Runners Half My Age.” Matt Fitzgerald was writing about our very own running community and the HOKA NAZ Elite team that trains here on the same roads where we run. I was thrilled to read about people and places I know.

Of course, memoirs can also take us far from home and allow us to experience things we could never achieve ourselves. I’m thinking about one of my favorites, “Second Wind,” in which Cami Ostman attempts to run a marathon on every continent. I’ll never do that, but I enjoyed reading about how she figured her way through the challenges.

Are you, like me, a runner who likes to read? And if you are, are you a runner who especially likes to read about running?

I’m setting out to create something for runners who share my interest. It will be a low-key book club where we can talk about running books. If this sounds intriguing, please consider joining. You can hit this Google form survey (https://forms.gle/ezLtFGYyQsms8HSK9) to let me know, and we’ll take it from there.

I plan to set a reasonable goal. How about if we try this for just one year, with no pressure to continue after 2023 unless we want to? We can play with the idea and see how it goes.

Let’s aim to read five books in the first 12 months. We’ll meet in February to choose the books. Then, starting in March, we’ll meet every two months to discuss them.

I’m hoping we’ll not only read and talk about the same books, but suggest others we’ve liked, encourage each other to build reading time into our busy lives and who knows? Maybe we’ll even run loops at Buffalo Park together now and then. At least we know we’ll have a lot to talk about.