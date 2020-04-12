High Country Running: A 19-day journey down Flagstaff streets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Given the global pandemic, as billions of people have been asked to stay at home, a running renaissance has ensued. I can say from personal experience that there is perhaps no better way to learn about a city, or your neighborhood, than by foot.

Before the new coronavirus forced social distancing measures and travel restrictions, I ran every street in Flagstaff. I saw cars idling in driveways during the predawn hours; I stopped at busy intersections to wait for traffic lights; I frequented bustling neighborhood coffee shops for a mid-run caffeine buzz.

If you ran all the streets of Flagstaff today, the experience would be different. Cars are parked, intersections are deserted and businesses are closed. But you would still smell the pine-soaked air and feel the wind on your face. Some things never change.

There’s a movement called “Every Single Street” that was popularized in 2018 when Rickey Gates ran every street in San Francisco, a nearly 1,400-mile endeavor. At its roots, running all the streets in a city or town allows a person to learn more about the place they inhabit and experience the beauty and chaos of a planned urban environment.

That’s why I chose to run every single street in Flagstaff to better understand the city. Between January 30 and February 17, I covered 422.5 miles in 19 days.