High Country Running: A 19-day journey down Flagstaff streets

Given the global pandemic, as billions of people have been asked to stay at home, a running renaissance has ensued. I can say from personal experience that there is perhaps no better way to learn about a city, or your neighborhood, than by foot.
Before the new coronavirus forced social distancing measures and travel restrictions, I ran every street in Flagstaff. I saw cars idling in driveways during the predawn hours; I stopped at busy intersections to wait for traffic lights; I frequented bustling neighborhood coffee shops for a mid-run caffeine buzz.
If you ran all the streets of Flagstaff today, the experience would be different. Cars are parked, intersections are deserted and businesses are closed. But you would still smell the pine-soaked air and feel the wind on your face. Some things never change.
There’s a movement called “Every Single Street” that was popularized in 2018 when Rickey Gates ran every street in San Francisco, a nearly 1,400-mile endeavor. At its roots, running all the streets in a city or town allows a person to learn more about the place they inhabit and experience the beauty and chaos of a planned urban environment.
That’s why I chose to run every single street in Flagstaff to better understand the city. Between January 30 and February 17, I covered 422.5 miles in 19 days.
Logistically, the project was equal parts mental and physical. After speaking with a mathematics professor at NAU about the difficulties of such a project, I devised a divide-and-conquer plan: I would cover the city’s streets by neighborhood, running one or more neighborhoods every day. Each morning I mapped out the day’s miles. Then, map in hand, I took to the streets with right and left turns, diagonals and loops. Flagstaffians joined me, lessening the burden of the miles each day, which ranged from 15 to 31. I chose to cover every mile of pavement or dirt except, for safety reasons, interstates, highways, parking lots and alleyways. Some days I ran twice, and others just once. I ended every day mentally and physically exhausted.
During those many miles, I discovered new neighborhoods and roads built but not yet mapped. I developed a sense of how our neighborhoods connect and where connectivity could be improved. I learned where traffic increases during the morning and evening rush hours and where further development might prove most advantageous. I familiarized myself with the city limits and the neighborhood parks and open spaces.
By the end, I had grown even more fond of a city I already loved. And I only had to scamper to a public bathroom a few times.
Flagstaff and the surrounding area offer immense possibilities for outdoor recreation. I think these amenities make our town a wonderful place to live. During this project, I discovered that the city streets themselves are teeming with beauty and possibility. Even by running (or walking) the streets in your local neighborhood, you can learn a lot about the place you live and, I think, you’ll become a more invested citizen because of it.
Eric Senseman runs around Flagstaff when he’s not busy working for two local companies, Squirrel’s Nut Butter and Sundog Running. He’s also running for Flagstaff City Council this fall.
Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!