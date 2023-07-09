While some people wisely slept in on the Fourth of July, I joined nearly 900 other early-rising runners in tackling the Flagstaff Downtown Mile.

Hosted by Run Flagstaff in partnership with the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Mile comprised two laps around two city blocks, starting up San Francisco Street and ending with a sprint on Aspen Avenue.

You’re getting used to hearing me say, “This was my first time.” It’s my inaugural year participating in the Flagstaff Running Series. The only series race I’ve done prior to 2023 is the Big Brothers Big Sisters Half Marathon.

Thanks to the series, this was my first Downtown Mile as a runner. I had fun watching and volunteering at previous events. Cheerful Fourth of July costumes brighten the scene as parents encourage youngsters, racers roll by and the finale is a blur of some of the world’s fastest humans.

I found out this year that it’s a fun race to run, as well. Sure, you have to get up super early if you’re in the masters groups. The masters men group toed the line at 6:30 a.m. But as I lined up with the masters on the women's side for our 6:40 a.m. start, I knew that no matter what happened, it would soon be over.

If I wanted to, I could even go back to bed after the race. Name me another distance where that’s true!

We were excited and nervous before the start. Most of the runners I know are trail runners.

“I don’t know how to run a mile,” one friend told me as we waited for the gun.

It’s a surprisingly tough distance -- too long for most people to sprint, but short enough to invite a more intense effort at a faster cadence than many trail runners are used to.

“I think the thing to do is find the edge, and then stay on this side of it,” I advised, based on no experience whatsoever.

I haven’t run a competitive mile since high school PE class. But the gun sounded, and that’s what I did.

I found the edge (going uphill on San Francisco), briefly went over it (sprinting way too early on Cherry Avenue), then pulled back slightly while still pressing on the gas over the rest of the course.

Like my friends, I’m more used to long, slow runs. But as I began sprinting down Beaver Street for the final leg of the course, suddenly I remembered how it felt to be 7 years old.

My best friend and I were the fastest kids in second grade. We were so fast that when we ran across the playground, we imagined ourselves riding swift horses; when we galloped, nobody could keep up with us.

When I was 7, I played with speed. It felt wonderful to run like a mustang across the plains. There was no thought of “I should slow down or I might pull a muscle.”

Second grade was a long time ago, but at the Downtown Mile on the Fourth of July, it seemed like only yesterday.