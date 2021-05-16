High Country Running: 250 is the new 100

Sunset on day two brought us to the aid station at Jerome State Park. Dawn’s husband and crew chief, David, gave her a quick massage and slipped her into inflatable compression pants. Refreshed after a few minutes of shut-eye, Dawn marched me methodically toward Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Unbeknownst to us, the race leaders had taken an extended nap at the previous aid station. At about 8 p.m., a crew text informed us that Dawn was in first place among women. When I told Dawn, she said softly in disbelief, “Really?” We celebrated with a quick fist bump in the darkness along the sandy banks of the Verde River — just in time, too, as Maggie Guterl’s two-hour nap propelled her past us into first for the remainder of the race.

The following morning, the unheralded Dawn reached the Mile 161 Sedona aid station in second place, only minutes ahead of Jessi Morton-Langehaug (who last fall was first-place woman at the Moab 240 in Utah). The two traded positions for dozens of grueling, unshaded miles.