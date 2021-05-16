High Country Running: 250 is the new 100

March 24 brought an unexpected email from my friend Dawn Greenwalt, asking if I’d pace her at Aravaipa Running’s inaugural Cocodona 250-mile trail race. Ten years earlier, I’d witnessed Dawn narrowly miss winning Soulstice when Sara Wagner outkicked her by five seconds. In that race’s 22-year history, it stands as the most exciting finish, so I felt honored to support Dawn in what many have hailed as one of the most grueling trail races ever designed.
Dawn called two brief coordination meetings in April. Her “Team Green” boasted a remarkable 20 ultras 100 miles or longer on their collective resume. Dawn, a graduate of Flagstaff High School and a nurse at the hospital, even had longtime friend and Coconino High cross country rival Janet Bain-Nelson on the team.
Alone among top-ranked women in the race, Dawn had never done a 100-miler. The competition included several legends of ultramarathoning, including Maggie Guterl, Elle Spacek, Pamela Reed and Jessi Morton-Langehaug.
At 5 a.m. on May 3, 195 runners started north from Black Canyon City. A tenacious 108 would push on to the finish line at Flagstaff’s Heritage Square.
My pacing duties began atop Mingus Mountain at mile 113, dropping us on steep and rugged trails and roads with spectacular views of the Verde Valley. Scorching temperatures had raised concerns about nutrition and hydration. Deputy crew chief Laura Noll reminded me to make sure Dawn drank and ate every 10 minutes. The strategy paid off, and as we headed into cooler evening hours, Dawn sped up.
Sunset on day two brought us to the aid station at Jerome State Park. Dawn’s husband and crew chief, David, gave her a quick massage and slipped her into inflatable compression pants. Refreshed after a few minutes of shut-eye, Dawn marched me methodically toward Dead Horse Ranch State Park.
Unbeknownst to us, the race leaders had taken an extended nap at the previous aid station. At about 8 p.m., a crew text informed us that Dawn was in first place among women. When I told Dawn, she said softly in disbelief, “Really?” We celebrated with a quick fist bump in the darkness along the sandy banks of the Verde River — just in time, too, as Maggie Guterl’s two-hour nap propelled her past us into first for the remainder of the race.
The following morning, the unheralded Dawn reached the Mile 161 Sedona aid station in second place, only minutes ahead of Jessi Morton-Langehaug (who last fall was first-place woman at the Moab 240 in Utah). The two traded positions for dozens of grueling, unshaded miles.
In Sedona, the Cocodona 250 live coverage team picked up on our bright, neon-green shirts and the booming laughter emanating from Dawn’s NASCAR-like pit crew. When they interviewed us about Dawn’s strategy for the final hundred miles, crewmate Ira Allen quipped, “Dawn plans to catch Versteeg near the end (Michael, the race’s overall winner) with sub-5-minute miles going up Elden.”
In their live feed on YouTube, Aravaipa’s sportscasters pronounced Dawn’s spirits alive and well, due to her Team Green’s “Comedy Gold.”
While our incessant one-liners may have kept Dawn amused, humor certainly kept the crew lively for 3 days 18 hours 13 minutes, supporting both her extraordinary second-place finish and the old adage that laughter is the best medicine.
Neil Weintraub congratulates "Team Green": Dawn and David Greenwalt, Dan Chitwood, David Failing, P.J. and Colleen Lingley, Angie Hodge-Zickerman, Janet Nelson-Bain, Dave Chilton, Ira Allen, Laura Noll, Kelly Teeselink, Eric True, Elisa Andreis, Alain Soutenet, and Dave and Dawn’s kids, Tristan and Ciera, who took care of the dogs on the home front.
