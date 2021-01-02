Haymon, Shelton lead NAU men's basketball to OT win at Idaho

Keith Haymon looks like he has broken out of his slump, Cameron Shelton scored a career high and continued his scoring barrage and the Northern Arizona men's basketball team got by Idaho in overtime, 83-79 in Moscow, Idaho, Saturday.

The Lumberjacks sweep the series against Idaho and won their second straight and third win in four games to improve to 3-6 overall and 2-1 in the Big Sky Conference.

Idaho remains winless at 0-7 and 0-4 at the bottom of the Big Sky barrel.

Haymon, who between the season-opener against Arizona and Thursday's game against Idaho missed 17 straight 3-pointers, hit a career-high five treys including the shot to send the game into OT with 25 seconds left in regulation.

Haymon finished with 15 points off the bench and has now hit eight of his last 14 shots from beyond the arc.

"We talk about toughness, and Keith Haymon hits that three-pointer to tie it at 70-70; that's toughness," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said in a press release. "Nik Mains stepped up and I could go on and on. ... It's tough to win on the road in conference and I couldn't be happier to be flying home 2-0."