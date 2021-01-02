Haymon, Shelton lead NAU men's basketball to OT win at Idaho

Keith Haymon looks like he has broken out of his slump, Cameron Shelton scored a career high and continued his scoring barrage and the Northern Arizona men's basketball team got by Idaho in overtime, 83-79 in Moscow, Idaho, Saturday.
The Lumberjacks sweep the series against Idaho and won their second straight and third win in four games to improve to 3-6 overall and 2-1 in the Big Sky Conference.
Idaho remains winless at 0-7 and 0-4 at the bottom of the Big Sky barrel.
Haymon, who between the season-opener against Arizona and Thursday's game against Idaho missed 17 straight 3-pointers, hit a career-high five treys including the shot to send the game into OT with 25 seconds left in regulation.
Haymon finished with 15 points off the bench and has now hit eight of his last 14 shots from beyond the arc.
"We talk about toughness, and Keith Haymon hits that three-pointer to tie it at 70-70; that's toughness," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said in a press release. "Nik Mains stepped up and I could go on and on. ... It's tough to win on the road in conference and I couldn't be happier to be flying home 2-0."
While Haymon was getting himself out his shooting slump, Shelton kept his insane scoring production rolling. The junior All-Big Sky guard scored a career-high 30 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the foul line. Shelton has scored 20 or more points in each of Northern Arizona's past six games -- in which the team is 3-3.
Shelton didn't just score Saturday. He posted an all-around dominant line of 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. For the season Shelton is averaging 21.3 points after he started with low-scoring outings, by his standards, in the first two games of the season.
The Lumberjacks led by as much as 58-46 with around 10 minutes left in regulation before Idaho 14-2 run to tie the game at 60-all.
The two kept close the rest of the way. Idaho had a chance to send the game to a second OT period but the potential game-tying 3 was blocked by Jay Green to help cement the win.
Mains added in a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards, hitting three 3-pointers on seven tries as well as he and Haymon gave the Lumberjacks a spark off the bench.
Outside of Shelton, players Northern Arizona's starting lineup, Green, Luke Avdalovic, Carson Towt and Jackson Larsen were all held to under 10 points each and took just 15 of Northern Arizona's 62 total field goal attempts.
Northern Arizona gets back on its home floor next week as it hosts Idaho State (3-5, 1-1 Big Sky) Thursday and Saturday in the Rolle Activity Center.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.