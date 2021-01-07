Haymon reacts to breaking out of slump, helping NAU men's basketball get a groove

From the season opener against Arizona until New Year's Eve against Idaho, Northern Arizona men's basketball forward Keith Haymon found himself in one of the worst shooting droughts of his basketball career.
The redshirt sophomore missed 17 straight shots from behind the 3-point line after connecting on his first attempt against Arizona on Dec. 7. Haymon missed his next three from deep in the Arizona game, igniting a seven-game drought of makes from distance. Despite the slump, teams still had to respect Haymon as a known shooter -- getting a call from opposing teams yelling "shooter" whenever he stepped on the court.
It took almost a month for Haymon to break out of the slide, but when he finally did, it started raining treys.
In his last two games, both against winless Idaho, Haymon went 8 of 14 (57%) from 3-point land and has helped the Lumberjacks win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Everyone gets in a shooting slump eventually, Haymon said during a Zoom interview on Wednesday, so he kept his shooter's mentality of rolling and letting shots fly as he worked to regain his rhythm.
"Shooting slumps happen to plenty of good shooters around the country. ... I really appreciate the coaches believing in me, and I just kept working on my shot and trusting it," Haymon said. " ... What we always learned about is 'shooter's amnesia.' You trust the work you put in and you forget about the missed shots because you know how hard you work. Missing 17 straight can definitely take a toll on your mind; you start second-guessing yourself and you might not want to take that next shot."
Aside from two games in which he only played two minutes -- which was the decision of head coach Shane Burcar -- Haymon hasn't shied away from firing from deep despite the drought. Haymon has attempted at least three triples in six games so far and is third on the team in both attempts and makes from deep -- getting his percentage up to 28% after the 5% shooting start.
During the slump Haymon dove into film with the coaching staff, namely first-year assistant Chris Fowler, and noticed some shooting mechanics and consistency that needed to be fixed. Haymon also was seen getting shots up alone in the Rolle Activity Center after he went 0 for 3 against Eastern Washington at home Dec. 19.
"That was a frustrating game for me," Haymon said. "Home court, you feel good going into it, even in warm-ups sometimes you feel good, and the frustration settled in a little bit, but I always kept the confidence and understand that the only way I am going to get out of it is by working."
Surging Shelton
While Haymon has gotten back on track, one player for the Lumberjacks never fell off.
Star point guard Cameron Shelton scored 24 and 30 points last week against Idaho, adding to his run of 20 or more points an outing. He has now hit that mark or surpassed it in six straight games -- out of the nine the team has played all season. Shelton is up to 21.3 points per game -- which leads the Big Sky Conference by three points per contest. Shelton also leads the Big Sky in field goal attempts per game at 15.6.
During his run, which came after an 0-2 start with losses against Arizona and UC Riverside, Northern Arizona has gone 3-3 and won three of its past four games.
Haymon noted that his 3-point shooting, along with teammate and elite marksman Luke Avdalovic, should only make Shelton's life easier as teams continue to key on the All-Conference guard.
"In the Idaho games, especially down the stretch, there is a lot more spacing you have to worry about when they are shooters on the outside," Haymon said. "Luke is a really dangerous shooter, Jay (Green) when he gets into a rhythm he is dangerous as well, and it opens up the floor for everybody. Driving lanes are open and we feed off each other."
This week
After getting one Idaho school last week, Northern Arizona gets the other as Idaho State comes to Flagstaff. The Bengals are off to a 3-5 overall start and are 1-1 in the Big Sky.
Two of Idaho State's wins are against SAGU American Indian College -- a NCCAA school that Northern Arizona beat 105-32 last season. Against Division I teams, Idaho State has gone just 1-5 including a recent win over Northern Colorado (5-4, 2-2 Big Sky).
Thursday's game is slated for 6 p.m. and Saturday at noon in the Rolle Activity Center.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.