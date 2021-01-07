Haymon reacts to breaking out of slump, helping NAU men's basketball get a groove

Aside from two games in which he only played two minutes -- which was the decision of head coach Shane Burcar -- Haymon hasn't shied away from firing from deep despite the drought. Haymon has attempted at least three triples in six games so far and is third on the team in both attempts and makes from deep -- getting his percentage up to 28% after the 5% shooting start.

During the slump Haymon dove into film with the coaching staff, namely first-year assistant Chris Fowler, and noticed some shooting mechanics and consistency that needed to be fixed. Haymon also was seen getting shots up alone in the Rolle Activity Center after he went 0 for 3 against Eastern Washington at home Dec. 19.

"That was a frustrating game for me," Haymon said. "Home court, you feel good going into it, even in warm-ups sometimes you feel good, and the frustration settled in a little bit, but I always kept the confidence and understand that the only way I am going to get out of it is by working."

Surging Shelton

While Haymon has gotten back on track, one player for the Lumberjacks never fell off.