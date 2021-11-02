Happy to be a target: Arizona man represents state on dart’s biggest stage

Many of the trophies and plaques that line the darts wall at Jester’s Billiards in Gilbert are engraved with the same name.

Chuck Puleo.

Jester’s owner Daryl Chester can remember the days when he used to beat his friend Puleo at the game, although those days are long gone. Chester knew from his experience playing with Puleo when darts became a serious endeavor for his friend.

“For a while there I was able to beat him when we first got together,” Chester said. “We could keep it even. Then he started really dominating me – and I finished in the top four in the state at one point. Then he started winning the state championships.”

Puleo quickly moved up the rankings until finally joining the Championship Darts Corporation, the equivalent to the NHL in North American darts. This league is not nearly as popular and talented as the league in Europe, the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), which is the peak of professional dart competition.

While darts might not be the biggest sport in the United States, the trophies that have Puleo’s name all over them prove it doesn’t just flourish overseas.