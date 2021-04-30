Hanson produces on mound as Flagstaff baseball trounces Tempe, 15-3, in the Valley

That pattern changed in the fourth as Flagstaff started to dominate.

“You’ve got to give credit to the pitcher, because he kept us off-balance the first few innings. Then they made a few mistakes later on and we took advantage of that,” Eagles manager Mike DoBosh said.

And as Flagstaff’s batting got better, so did its pitching. After giving up a run in the first inning, Hanson’s pitches became more precise. He did not give up a hit after the first inning and struck out 10 batters total through five.

“I struggled for the first two innings, threw about 36 pitches in the first inning, and I just didn’t come ready. And as the game wore on and I warmed up, I got better,” Hanson said. “My control got a lot better, fastball had better velocity, the curve came along and started breaking to make the batters start guessing.”

And the Eagles batters only got better. They ended the game with 16 base hits and tacked on eight more runs in the final three innings. DoBosh was impressed with his team’s discipline at the plate.

Despite drawing just one walk through three innings, Flagstaff ended with eight walks and was more stringent with its swings.