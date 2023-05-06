Coconino senior Jackson Hammond was thrilled the first time he got to visit Carroll College in Helena, Montana, earlier this spring.

Soon, he’ll be there for good.

Hammond signed his letter of intent Friday to play for the NAIA Carroll College Saints men’s golf team starting in the fall. He was surrounded in a ceremony by much of his family, friends and coaches during a ceremony at Coconino High School.

“It felt amazing. The support of everyone, coming from a small town that’s not a golf town really, it means a lot,” he said. “I’m excited to go compete there.”

Hammond is a longtime golfer for the Panthers boys team. He also dabbled in basketball and played on the varsity baseball team this spring.

Golf has been his love, though, ever since he started competing regularly several years ago. Carroll offers a solid team, which recently finished third in its conference tournament and is a regular contender for a spot in the NAIA national championship meet.

Helena also offers familiar climate and geography, in which he can hunt and fish -- which he likes almost as much as golfing. Paired with the success of the team, the school was an easy choice.

“The environment around there was awesome, and I fell in love with it. I talked to a lot of schools, and after going there it was where I saw myself going,” Hammond said.

He said that sometime around his sophomore year he spent many days golfing with Panthers teammate Connor Calahan. Calahan committed to play college golf at the next level earlier this year, too. Both became certain of how they wanted their respective futures to look.

“We had been playing so much, and I think we both made the decision at the same time, and we realized that this was the path we wanted to take,” Hammond said.

Langley Martin, coach of the Panthers golf team, came around right after that point and was immediately impressed with Hammond.

Martin became the head coach ahead of the 2021 fall season while Hammond was in his junior campaign. From the first day, she noticed Hammond’s skill. She said she figured Hammond had the talent and personal qualities necessary to become a college golfer if he chose to.

Those qualities helped usher in success with the Panthers.

“Jackson is going to be irreplaceable,” Martin said. “He’s a true leader, and he had so many talents on the golf course but also in every aspect. He’s giving people rides, encouraging the younger kids, and they looked up to him.”

Hammond is a member of a large and successful senior class, which is the last group that was part of the 2019 fall team that reached the Division II state championship tournament.

As juniors, Hammond’s class helped usher Martin in and, she believes, set the tone for future chances at contending for a state title.

“They’re the pioneers of Coconino golf moving forward and becoming a program that people are going to look out for,” Martin said.

Hammond recently finished his senior season with the Panthers baseball team. Following graduation, with decent weather finally hitting Flagstaff, he plans to work out and be on the course as much as possible.

“I’m going to be playing a lot, working on the little things and the craft of my game,” he said. “I want to be ready when I get there.”