Hall's gold leads long list of local success at cross country state championship meet

PHOENIX -- Flagstaff-area high schools had an excellent day at the state cross country championships meet Friday at Cave Creek Golf Course, with several teams and individuals finishing the season with hardware.

Flagstaff, Northland Prep Academy and Coconino each had runners earn individual spots on the podium, and five total local teams finished with top-seven scores in their various competitions.

Flagstaff

The Eagles claimed a Division II state championship on the girls side after placing second last year. Flagstaff scored just 48 points, 96 better than second-place Desert Mountain. This year’s championship was the Eagles’ 18th in team history and the 16th since 2000.

Flagstaff girls cross country celebrates with the d2 state championship trophy pic.twitter.com/MYrbeGjwSf — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) November 12, 2022

“This day means everything for them," Eagles coach Trina Painter said. "There’s obviously a history at Flag High, but each team is different. It’s a fresh start every year. They’ve had some bumps, they’ve had some injuries, but they pulled it together today and all ran superior races, and I couldn’t ask for anything better."

Senior Mia Hall led the way for the Eagles with a second consecutive individual state title, finishing the 5K course with a time of 18:50.7. Hall missed the sectional race due to some nagging pain, overcoming the issue and defending her title was special.

“This meant maybe even a little more, because I was injured the last three weeks,” Hall said. “So this was my first time actually running. It’s still hurting, so I’ve been getting a lot of physical therapy the last three days. It was a lot of work, and being able to run and break through was good.”

Hall paced herself early.

“For anybody to win a state championship as an individual is huge. To do it more than once is unspeakable. She is an absolute tough competitor, she has struggled a little with injury, she rose to the occasion and ran for her team and herself. I’m so happy for her,” Painter said.

Hall wasn’t the only girl on the medal stand, either. The AIA presented awards to all runners in the top 21, of which Flagstaff boasted four. Taylor Biggambler (19:29.3), Makennah Mitchell (19:59.2) and Olivia Baker (20:09.4), finished third, 11th and 13th respectively. Haley Johnson earned 22nd with a time of 20:37.2 to round out the scoring.

“I’m so happy to get another title my last year of high school with the team, it makes it so special,” Hall said.

The Flagstaff boys finished second with a score of 90 -- just six points behind Ironwood Ridge.

Dash McQuivey, who finished fourth overall, was the top scorer for the Eagles, running the boys 5K in a time of 16:17.8. He was joined on the medal stand by teammates Spencer Lott (16:42.4) and Troy Baker (16:58.7), who finished 11th and 21st, respectively. Shaydon Began (24th) and Elijah Talkalai (38th) finished with times of 17:07.7 and 17:20.5.

Flagstaff boys receive the Division 2 runner-up trophy from AD Jeannine Brandel pic.twitter.com/Xp2kz1R5Nr — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) November 12, 2022

Despite falling just short of defending the team title from 2021, Painter said she was proud of both teams’ effort.

“It’s a double-edged sword. If you’re a multiple-time winner, it’s hard to maintain that. And if you’re trying to climb back up the ladder, that’s hard to do that as well. I give kudos to the whole team for their focus throughout the season, never giving up on their dream and executing the plan,” she said.

Northland Prep Academy

Of the Spartans 10 scoring runners in the girls and boys respective meets, just two were seniors.

Still, with a young team, the girls finished third and the boys finished fourth in their respective D-IV competitions.

“We had a lot of inexperience, as we talked about at the beginning of this summer,” Spartans coach Xavier Rodriguez said. "A lot of seniors graduated from both the boys and the girls, and so there were a lot that had never run cross country before. So to win our section with that inexperience and then to come out here and get those top finishes means a lot. They put in a ton of work."

Northland Prep's five scorers were Jaelyn Weiss (21:06.6), Abby Short (21:38.2), Meg Moyer (21:40.0), Peia Mulligan (22:21.2) and Miyah Weiss (22:31.4), who placed 13th, 20th, 23rd, 30th and 35th, respectively.

The boys were led by performances from Delani Hanson (17:15.7) in ninth and Declan Norris (17:20.6) in 11th. Jack Flugstad (17:42.7), Emilio Haubert (18:02.1) and Miles Underwood (18:54.2) took 22nd, 29th and 63rd to round out the scoring.

With several returning runners set to compete again next year, Rodriguez is certain the Spartans will be even better in 2023.

“This experience is going to make the underclassmen a lot hungrier now that they see their potential and what they can do in a big meet like this. A lot of them ran their best races of the season on an admittedly difficult course, so I think it speaks a lot to the group’s excitement,” he said.

Coconino

The Panthers girls finished seventh in the D-II competition. The season was their first in the division after winning the D-III state title a year ago.

Coach Shannon Taylor said Coconino fared well in its foray into tougher competition.

“I’m super proud of them. Moving up to D-II was a really big step for us. We definitely came into the season not knowing our competition. We were trying to figure out where we were in the whole mix of things, and I’m proud of the girls for doing an amazing job,” she said.

Coconino’s Mary McGinlay reached the top-21 podium individually, earning 17th with a time of 20:19.9. She was joined by Wheaten Smith (20:46.2) in 27th, Wylan Smith (22:03.4) in 68th, Bailey McGraw (22:04.8) in 69th and Addison Stenman (22:28.1) in 80th.

Similar to the Spartans, Coconino boasts a young roster. With new competition and the knowledge of what it takes to compete at the next level, Taylor believes the Panthers will keep improving in future seasons.

“Having that experience, especially as a freshman, sophomore or junior, is huge because now they know what it means like to run in a big state meet like this,” she said.