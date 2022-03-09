Hall a talented runner, leader for Flagstaff track and field

Mia Hall has already established herself as one of Arizona’s best high school runners.

A junior at Flagstaff High School, Hall dominated the Division II cross country state championship race in the fall, finishing the 5K with a time of 18:06.2. Her race was more than 53 seconds faster than the second-place time of 18:59.5, and she led the Eagles to a runner-up team finish after multiple state titles in years past.

She will likely be back next season to compete for another individual and team championship in the fall, but right now she is taking on a new challenge. It is her first season running with the track and field squad.

“I don’t know as much about it, and so I’m excited to see what I can run for the mile, the 2-mile, other events like that. It’s really fast, so it’s different, but I like it a lot,” she said.

There is no 5K in the spring track season, so she will have to adjust to new races. Early in the campaign, though, it appears she has already started to get a handle on the new events.

Hall won gold in the 800m at the Richard Thompson South Mountain Classic, an event that hosted several top D-I and D-II programs in Phoenix, on Feb. 26 with a time of 2:24.88. A great individual time in the half-mile is no surprise, but she also competed in the 4x800m relay for the first time. Hall, junior Makennah Mitchell, junior Sierra Manygoats and freshman Haley Johnson (10:14.95) took second in the 4x800 relay at the South Mountain Classic.

“I had to ask my teammates how to do it,” Hall said of the relay. “I’d seen it on TV and stuff, but it’s different once you’re trying to do it and hand it off.”

Hall’s dependable performances in the distance races could prove key for the Eagles in team races this season. She is trying different events, but seems to find success in all of them so far.

Junior Owen Firth, who has been classmates with Hall since middle school and is now teammates with her, said it is encouraging to know there are team points coming in pretty much all competition.

“It’s reassuring that she’ll always perform really well in basically everything she does,” he said.

Coach Matt Barquin added that she provides a role model for the other athletes on the team to aspire to.

Hall doesn’t say much, but just watching her take off on the track alone can inspire another athlete to train harder.

“A lot of other athletes see her dedication, and hopefully that means that they put in the same work,” Barquin said. “You see some of the sprinters go, ‘Dang, look at her speed,’ after all these warmups and the distance she has to run. And she’s still out there going.”

And, none of the success or accolades or Hall are too surprising when looking at her family, either. Father Ryan Hall is a retired professional runner and current coach, and mother Sara Hall still competes at an extremely high level.

In 2021, Sara Hall broke the American record for the half marathon, finishing the Houston Half Marathon with a time of 1:07.15.

Natural talent, plus seeing the effort her family puts in and watching her mom on TV -- they don’t train together all that much anymore -- Hall says, because her mother is always working on her distance running -- are two reasons for why Hall has done so many great things in high school already.

“She’s been running for a long time and she has a lot of experience,” Mia Hall said of Sara, “so it’s been helpful because I learn so much watching her. Seeing her train and race inspires me a lot.”

Now, with the remainder of track season ahead, Hall said she wants to try as many events as possible with the goal of improving at each one and helping her team succeed.

“You’re not only just watching all the events, and they’re all different, but you get to do so many new things with your teammates. I have had so much fun,” she said.

Eagles look for results with record-breaking roster

Flagstaff is set for a great team season overall.

Barquin said there are roughly 160 athletes, each with their own talents, who show up every day to practice.

“Having 160 is the biggest we’ve seen. It’s amazing, though it’s also a headache as a coach, but a good one,” he said, chuckling.

“It’s awesome to have those numbers. We’ve got someone that can be good at every event, and it’s cool to meet all these kids and it’s a really talented group,” added senior Scotty Palmer.

The Eagles, with their returning solid competitors, have added a slew of young athletes that have added depth to the roster and have made for competition at nearly every event.

“Looking at the talent we have this year, we could definitely be in contention for a top team in the state,” Palmer added.

Flagstaff track and field will send its JV athletes to today’s City of Flagstaff JV Meet at Coconino High School. Varsity athletes will compete at the Mountain Ridge Invite on Friday in Glendale.

