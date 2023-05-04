Camden Hagerman has had a stellar season for the Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team.

The junior, who is in his third season of playing at the No. 1 singles and doubles spots for the Division II Eagles, boasted a 24-0 record in the regular season, winning 12 singles matches and finishing with a perfect mark in doubles as he combined with either senior Alejandro Acuna or senior Zachary Miller.

Hagerman was also named the Section Two Player of the Year for both doubles and singles for the second consecutive season. He also was a heavy contributor to the Eagles’ team success, as they went 12-1, won the section title with a 6-0 record and were the fifth seed in the state championship tournament. It’s the highest the Eagles have been seeded since before the AIA records showed rankings in the 2012 season.

Flagstaff won its first-round match over 12th-seeded ALA-Gilbert North, 6-3, and defeated No. 4 Paradise Valley 5-1 in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Eagles will play in the semifinals against No. 1 Estrella Foothills Friday in Glendale.

Hagerman’s individual wins have made the job of coach Richard Dean much easier, as he knows he’s almost got a shoo-in for a few points needed for team victories. If Hagerman earns a win in singles and one in doubles, the Eagles are already at an advantage in a best-of-nine overall contest.

“I do kind of count that point for the vast majority of the teams we play,” Dean said. “And then I usually can count on Alejandro at No. 2 85 to 90% of the time. And then most of the time whoever Cam is playing with in the top doubles spot is going to win, too. So that’s three points a lot of the time right off the bat, and if I can get two more somewhere, we’ve got a win.”

Hagerman’s impact on the team doesn’t stop with just his skill. He’s also developed into a team leader.

In the Eagles’ first-round tournament victory over ALA-Gilbert North, Hagerman led the teams through introductions. Knowing the junior’s confidence, Dean has been able to step back and let Hagerman take the reins.

It, admittedly, took Hagerman a while before he started taking over the role as the honorary captain -- Flagstaff never officially named a captain this season -- even though he’s been the top player on the team for several years. Hagerman credited the influence of his brother, Layton Hagerman, for his ability to take on the leadership role smoothly.

Two years older, Layton did not play his final few seasons with the Eagles, due to COVID-19 and a temporary move to live with family in Idaho. So, while Camden was the top-producing athlete on the Eagles, he always felt his older brother’s shadow over him. That was helpful.

“I always felt like I wasn’t the No. 1 player because he was always better than me. So, even though I was playing No. 1 at Flag High, it took the stress off of me a little bit,” the younger Hagerman said of his freshman season in 2021. “And I think even that year some of the guys looked up to me when I was winning matches. And I had a pretty easy schedule, so I was able to have a good record, which helped the team.”

Now he’s become the player Dean needs him to be.

“It’s almost expected of me now, but I think I’ve kind of stepped into it,” Hagerman said.

“He sets the standard that the other kids look up to,” Dean added.

Before the season, Hagerman knew he had to step up his play and leadership. With several returning starters from years before on a team with talent that had struggled to advance too far in the playoffs, his goal was to help the team buck that curve.

The Eagles cruised past ALA-Gilbert North in the first round, and Hagerman defeated junior Jackson Fischer, who was seeded No. 6 in the Division II singles tournament.

“With Alejandro being a senior, and Zachary Miller at No. 3 being a senior, I felt like this was our chance to go far in state. And so it’s been cool to see how we’ve done as a team,” Hagerman said.

Following this season, Hagerman will continue playing in the offseason in independent tournaments. His goal is to compete for an individual state championship in his senior year. He also has dabbled with basketball and played with the Eagles hoops team over the winter.