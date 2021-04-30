Guirlanda grand slam helps power Northland Prep softball past Valley Lutheran, 23-0

Northland Prep players in the lineup better wear their batting gloves, because the sticks keep heating up.

Bella Guirlanda hit a grand slam, Maggie Auza followed with a home run in the ensuing at-bat and the Spartans powered to another blowout win in five innings Thursday, routing the Valley Lutheran Flames, 23-0, for a home win at Sinagua Middle School.

Guirlanda's slam came in the third inning, and the sophomore finished her day 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and seven RBIs. Northland Prep (12-1, 7-0 Central Region) outscored its last three opponents combined, 69-0.

Auza finished 3 for 3, and provided a double and three RBIs for the 2A Conference Spartans, who sit at No. 3 in the rankings as of press time Thursday and have one more ballgame remaining on the regular-season schedule.

The win, which came on Senior Day, capped off the regular-season home slate for Northland Prep, which entered the contest slugging over .700.

The 25th-ranked 2A Flames concluded their season with an 1-11 overall record and a 1-6 mark in the Central Region standings.