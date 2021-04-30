 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guirlanda grand slam helps power Northland Prep softball past Valley Lutheran, 23-0
0 comments
alert
SPARTANS 23, FLAMES 0

Guirlanda grand slam helps power Northland Prep softball past Valley Lutheran, 23-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Northland Prep players in the lineup better wear their batting gloves, because the sticks keep heating up.

Bella Guirlanda hit a grand slam, Maggie Auza followed with a home run in the ensuing at-bat and the Spartans powered to another blowout win in five innings Thursday, routing the Valley Lutheran Flames, 23-0, for a home win at Sinagua Middle School.

Guirlanda's slam came in the third inning, and the sophomore finished her day 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and seven RBIs. Northland Prep (12-1, 7-0 Central Region) outscored its last three opponents combined, 69-0.

Auza finished 3 for 3, and provided a double and three RBIs for the 2A Conference Spartans, who sit at No. 3 in the rankings as of press time Thursday and have one more ballgame remaining on the regular-season schedule.

The win, which came on Senior Day, capped off the regular-season home slate for Northland Prep, which entered the contest slugging over .700.

The 25th-ranked 2A Flames concluded their season with an 1-11 overall record and a 1-6 mark in the Central Region standings.

The Central Region champs -- who share the honor with the baseball team this season -- saw Payten Schmidt contribute to the offensive damage, as the senior finished 2 for 2 with a double and a triple.

The Spartans will be on the road to close up the regular season against the North Pointe Prep Falcons, looking to finish the sweep of the region opponent.

Northland Prep crushed the No. 17 Falcons, 26-0, in early April.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)