Group of local soccer players to visit Guatemala for exhibition tournament

A group of local soccer players is making a long trip to Guatemala Monday to play soccer and assist with disadvantaged youth through a United States-based outreach group.

Michael Blair — a coach for the Northland Prep Academy girls soccer team that recently won a state title — is bringing a group of Spartans players, with a few others from around Arizona, to Guatemala through a group called Champions in Action. Brianna Gallardo, Annabelle Jackson, Bethany Blair, Saffron McDowell, Reece Kellar and Emery Blair — all girls from northern Arizona — will join on the trip.

The girls will play in a tournament against other Central American nations in Guatemala City, and will also take part in social events and other outreach opportunities aside from matches.

“They’re nervous because of the travel and stuff, but they’re excited to be able to meet all these other girls through soccer and practice their Spanish,” Blair said.

Blair’s family has been part of Champions in Action for many years, and has been part of the organization’s empowerment of local teenagers through soccer. This tournament, which took about a year to organize, was just one more step.

“We do work in Guatemala, and we’re trying to make headway into these other countries. So this tournament is basically to start Champions in Action in other countries and get them involved with the organization. In these countries, soccer is an international language. There can be a lot of impact with the youth there through it, even if they don’t speak much English,” Blair said.

The nine Arizona girls and Blair fly out Monday night to take part in in several days of matches and events.