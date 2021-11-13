Grizzlies football spoils Lumberjacks Senior Night

The Northern Arizona football team kept its game with No. 9 Montana close for the first half, but the Grizzlies took over late and defeated the Lumberjacks 30-3 Saturday on Senior Night in the Walkup Skydome.
Northern Arizona’s defense was tough all night, giving up just one offensive touchdown, but its offense totaled just 154 yards and could not move the ball consistently.
“I thought we played well on defense, just couldn’t going offensively. They’re a good football team, especially defensively, they’re a better team in our conference defense-wise. And we turned it over, that’s pretty much it,” coach Chris Ball said.
Northern Arizona’s defense was steady early, forcing the Grizzlies into punts on their first three possessions. The Lumberjacks thwarted Montana’s running game, allowing just four yards on the ground in the first quarter.
“Obviously we gave up a few too many big plays and stuff like that, but I thought we played well as far as our effort, our spirit, our fight, and I just try to be an example of that,” linebacker Tristen Vance said.
The Lumberjacks, playing three different quarterbacks at separate times in the first period, had just 60 yards, but got into the second quarter tied 0-0. Then, while Northern Arizona’s offense stayed stagnant, Montana began to move the ball. The Grizzlies, led by quarterback Cam Humphrey, attacked through the air. Northern Arizona gave up just 39 rushing yards throughout the first half, but the Grizzlies punished the Lumberjacks defense for 185 passing yards.
Montana scored a short touchdown to take a 7-0 lead, and hit a short field goal on its next drive to go up 10-0.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona could not make headway with its offense. The Lumberjacks finished with just 21 yards in the quarter, and 81 total in the first half. Much of the lack of execution came from Montana’s blitz.
“They’re a great defense, they brought the house a lot. A lot of times we were hot in our protections and had to get the ball out quickly. And we just, at the end of the day, didn’t make enough plays on offense,” quarterback Cale Millen said.
With 34 seconds left in the second quarter, Humphrey hit receivers on consecutive passes, and the Grizzlies kicked a 49-yard field goal as time expired to increase their lead to 13-0 at halftime.
Northern Arizona responded with their lone scoring drive of the game, capped off by a 43-yard field goal by Luis Aguilar.
“We’ve been in that situation before against Arizona, down 13, and thought our energy was good and thought the kids played hard,” Ball said.
Northern Arizona got back into Montana’s end quickly, following a long interception return by defensive back Devontae Ingram. However, with a chance to cut the deficit to just one score, the Lumberjacks threw an interception in the end zone.
Even still, the teams traded possession on punts until, backed deep into their own end, Northern Arizona fumbled. The Grizzlies picked up the loose ball and ran it into the end zone to take a 20-3 lead.
The Grizzlies kept airing the ball out from there, and playing solid defense against Northern Arizona’s limited offensive attack. They added another field goal in the red zone and returned an interception for a touchdown with 1:11 remaining to make it 30-3 and finish off the game.
Northern Arizona finished the game with five turnovers -- three interceptions, a fumble and a turnover on downs -- but Millen said the team will aim to correct its mistakes moving into next week.
“I think we had little flashes of what this offense can be, and we’ll learn from that, and that’s how we’re going to execute,” he said.
Northern Arizona (4-6, 3-4 Big Sky) played its last game of the season in the Walkup Skydome, thus it was the final home game for the graduating seniors. Among them, Vance said the thought is still on closing out the season with next week’s season finale. The Lumberjacks will face Cal Poly next Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California.
“I’ve come to terms with what this day was, well before the day, so I was ready for it. I knew I was going to play my best and had a clear head,” he said. “Obviously it was a great day, and I loved all my seniors and stuff like that moving forward, but at the end of the day my mindset is on what we’ve got to do and that’s in seven day.”