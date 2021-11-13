Grizzlies football spoils Lumberjacks Senior Night

Even still, the teams traded possession on punts until, backed deep into their own end, Northern Arizona fumbled. The Grizzlies picked up the loose ball and ran it into the end zone to take a 20-3 lead.

The Grizzlies kept airing the ball out from there, and playing solid defense against Northern Arizona’s limited offensive attack. They added another field goal in the red zone and returned an interception for a touchdown with 1:11 remaining to make it 30-3 and finish off the game.

Northern Arizona finished the game with five turnovers -- three interceptions, a fumble and a turnover on downs -- but Millen said the team will aim to correct its mistakes moving into next week.

“I think we had little flashes of what this offense can be, and we’ll learn from that, and that’s how we’re going to execute,” he said.

Northern Arizona (4-6, 3-4 Big Sky) played its last game of the season in the Walkup Skydome, thus it was the final home game for the graduating seniors. Among them, Vance said the thought is still on closing out the season with next week’s season finale. The Lumberjacks will face Cal Poly next Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California.

“I’ve come to terms with what this day was, well before the day, so I was ready for it. I knew I was going to play my best and had a clear head,” he said. “Obviously it was a great day, and I loved all my seniors and stuff like that moving forward, but at the end of the day my mindset is on what we’ve got to do and that’s in seven day.”

