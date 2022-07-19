Griffin 'ready to get to work' with NAU defensive linemen

Though newly hired defensive line coach Rudy Griffin is the most novice member of the staff for Northern Arizona football, he has a long history of working with and for several key Lumberjacks.

Griffin, who joined Northern Arizona in June, played for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2003 to 2005 after a couple of seasons with the Citadel. At that time, Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball, deputy head coach Bob Connelly and special teams coordinator Dave Ungerer all were on staff in Tuscaloosa.

He then, near the start of his own coaching journey, worked under Ungerer and Ball again in 2010 at Washington State. The third time around, Griffin is ready to compete alongside his friends and co-workers on staff.

“It was honestly a true blessing to come here, be a part of this great university and join a group of coaches that I feel like I’ve known for a lifetime,” Griffin said.

"It's special, very special," Ball said in a release by NAU Athletics. "I've been trying to hire him for a long time. He was a walk-on for us at Alabama, and ending up earning a scholarship and starting. That says a lot about him. He's a very knowledgeable coach, brings a lot of energy and is a great, great person."

This season is not Griffin’s first in the Big Sky Conference. He led the linebackers for the Idaho State Bengals from 2011 to 2012 before bouncing around to several college and high schools for the next decade as he moved up the coaching ranks.

Most recently, he spent the 2021 football season as the head coach of Lowndes High School in his home state of Georgia.

He will still be in constant contact with two Lowndes alumni -- defensive lineman Ezekiel Duncan and athlete Chase Belcher -- who were both recruited to Northern Arizona with the class of 2022.

Duncan, along with several returning playmakers on the defensive line, are aspects of coaching the Lumberjacks that have proven enticing to Griffin.

Northern Arizona graduated Carson Taylor, who led the team in sacks at six in 2021 and signed a deal with the Chicago Bears. But there are many of last year’s top producers still set to be in a Lumberjacks uniform in 2022.

“My defensive line has some great players, and I think we have the potential to be one of the best in the conference, so I’m excited to get it going and coach these guys,” Griffin said. “I’m encouraged by them. The guys I’m coaching have embraced me these past few weeks.”

Griffin describes himself as someone who coaches with a lot of energy, and whose athletes play with “a lot of passion, and also they know I love them.”

He said now that he’s more settled into the staff, there is much to look forward to. Northern Arizona plays its opening game on Sept. 1 at Arizona State in Tempe.

“I’m still trying to catch my breath, but the community has been great and I’m making the transition. Now I’m just ready to get to work with all of them,” Griffin said.