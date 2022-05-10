Going pro in esports? ASU Valorant players eye turning professional

Max Wang is graduating from Arizona State at a crossroads in his future. Although the stability of a 9-to-5 career is the easiest option to pursue, the allure of competing as a professional in a sport he’s dedicated nearly his whole life to seems too good to pass up.

“It really is an instance of following your dreams,” Wang said. ”If I went and got a job right now, I might love or hate it. I would always feel some sort of sense of regret of all the time I put into competing in esports and never actually accomplishing it.”

As a member of the ASU Esports Valorant Maroon team, Wang and his teammates have grown into another formidable roster on the growing list for the student-run organization. Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter developed by Riot Games.

Wang is the only member graduating this semester and has an eye on pursuing a career in Valorant. For Wang, much of the decision comes back to the word “stability” as he enters a new phase in his esports journey.

“But my parents, I never told them I play for the team. They know I’m a big gamer and that I used to compete,” Wang said. “Even now, I remember telling my mom about the LAN and she didn’t really get it and was a little apprehensive, cautioning me not to spend so much of my time on video games.”

For esports players like Wang with eyes toward the top, “going pro” is less of a direct path than some of the options found in college sports. There’s no true college-to-pro pipeline for players to follow. There’s no draft. Even a modicum of national recognition is reserved for the top players at well-funded, connected and elite programs.

The main similarity between college sports and esports is the unlikelihood of finding success at the highest professional level. Since ASU Esports was established in 2017, only five players from ASU men’s basketball team have made it into the NBA: Josh Christopher, Rob Edwards, Zylan Cheatham and Luguentz Dort.

In the same period, two players from the similarly successful ASU League of Legends roster have made it onto League of Legends Championship Series academy teams: Brindon “Breezyyy” Keesey and Jason “MaGeRdAsGeR” Magerkurth.

Wang said in order to maximize his chances of reaching his peak, he’d need to commit more time to improving at the game. ASU Maroon’s five-person roster scrimmages twice a week and competes in weekend tournaments. The team’s practices are supplemented by individual practice on the ranked ladder.

“I would be more capable of managing my time and having a little less of my load and commit to Valorant,” Wang said. “That time is critical to growing as a player to the level of competitiveness that would equate to what pro players do. That is their job.”

These lofty dreams are backed by tangible skill showcased throughout the semester by ASU Maroon. The squad finished the year with an emphatic victory at the Pure Esports LAN in Mesa on April 3.

ASU Maroon accomplished an undefeated bracket run, defeating other college teams like ASU Gold and Grand Canyon University along with several local, high-level pickup teams. The roster is composed of Wang, Kayla Nguyen, Eric Yoon, Keenan Nutter and Sathiya Kumaraguru.

“It’s indescribable with words the amount of joy I felt seeing my teammates in person,” Wang said. “This is a predominantly online game. Through voice you can read tone or frustration, but it’s a different environment playing next to each other. The core values – trust and admiration for each other – you can see it in a physical and tangible way. The hype, the disappointment, I can’t tell you how alive I felt.”

That atmosphere was heightened with around 30 to 40 players there to play Valorant. Both Yoon and Kumaruguru noted how inspiring it was to be in that environment. “It’s weird seeing everyone so passionate about the game and their sole purpose was to win everything,” Yoon said.

With their competitive fires stoked, ASU Maroon saw their best success of the semester against what some players on the team would admit were technically more skilled talent. But that’s why the games are played. Kumaraguru said in many of the small, third-party tournaments they play in, the opponents should be significantly better, yet ASU Maroon plays them close.

Kumaraguru said after the tournament they continued to play online and ran through the competition on the ranked ladder, proving to the team the day was a real level-up moment.

“The LAN, I thought we were going to lose but our confidence is growing,” Kumaraguru said. “We’re believing we can do it and it wasn’t a fluke run.”

This isn’t to say ASU Maroon aren’t a high-level team themselves. All of the players play in the upper-tier of Immortal on the ranked ladder, which means they are within the top 0.7 percent of players in a game that boasts over 15 million average monthly players.

However, several teams in Mesa had players that were ranked at Radiant, the highest level on the ranked ladder. This skill difference is difficult to overcome. Map knowledge, aim mechanics and utility usage are factors that separate players from one another. Yoon identified the core to ASU Maroon’s success: teamwork.

