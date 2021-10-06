Glaspie building on stellar performance for NAU on Saturday

Of all the productive stat lines from Northern Arizona football’s 48-17 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday in Flagstaff, few, if any, stood out more than that of Lumberjacks wide receiver Jamal Glaspie.

The redshirt sophomore who transferred to Northern Arizona from Fresno State had his best game in a Lumberjacks uniform. He caught 11 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, adding to Northern Arizona’s best offensive output of the season.

Glaspie said after the game that he was not surprised, as he had worked for the chance to shine on game day. After a practice days later on Wednesday, he was thankful for the opportunity. He also does not want it to be the only time he plays that well.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect. I had a big game, obviously, and I was very appreciative of my teammates allowing me to have that type of success. And going forward I want to just get back to the drawing board and always prepare to get better,” Glaspie said.

Part of the reason Glaspie had more catches was that he was simply on the field for more plays. On the depth chart, he was listed as the backup for Stacy Chukwumezie, one of the Lumberjacks' top receivers in recent seasons. Chukwumezie, however, injured his leg early in a game at Northern Colorado on Sept. 25, and Glaspie had to fill the role.