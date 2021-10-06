Glaspie building on stellar performance for NAU on Saturday

Of all the productive stat lines from Northern Arizona football’s 48-17 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday in Flagstaff, few, if any, stood out more than that of Lumberjacks wide receiver Jamal Glaspie.
The redshirt sophomore who transferred to Northern Arizona from Fresno State had his best game in a Lumberjacks uniform. He caught 11 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, adding to Northern Arizona’s best offensive output of the season.
Glaspie said after the game that he was not surprised, as he had worked for the chance to shine on game day. After a practice days later on Wednesday, he was thankful for the opportunity. He also does not want it to be the only time he plays that well.
“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect. I had a big game, obviously, and I was very appreciative of my teammates allowing me to have that type of success. And going forward I want to just get back to the drawing board and always prepare to get better,” Glaspie said.
Part of the reason Glaspie had more catches was that he was simply on the field for more plays. On the depth chart, he was listed as the backup for Stacy Chukwumezie, one of the Lumberjacks' top receivers in recent seasons. Chukwumezie, however, injured his leg early in a game at Northern Colorado on Sept. 25, and Glaspie had to fill the role.
The two have become close friends during their time together. When Chukwumezie went down and Glaspie had to take his place in the starting lineup, it was the advice given from starter to backup that helped create a solid work ethic and opportunities.
“Me and Stacy talk almost every day. We talk about the game plan, and I just ask him questions about what I could do better or how I can get open on a type of route, stuff like that. I’m rooting for Stacy, and that’s my brother, but right now he’s been really helpful,” Glaspie said.
Among those also not surprised at Glaspie’s Saturday production was Lumberjacks wide receivers coach Junior Taylor, who was impressed when Glaspie entered the transfer portal out of Fresno State and the Lumberjacks thought of taking him on. Meanwhile, Glaspie said he was impressed with Northern Arizona’s pattern of spreading the ball around to many different receivers.
Though Northern Arizona figured to have solid depth at the receiver position, Taylor figured Glaspie would still make a great addition. And because of the aforementioned tendency to get the ball into the hands of several players, Glaspie knew he would have his chances at some point.
“We have a really good receiving core, and we knew that this dude was right there. Realistically, my top six are all starters; they have starting capability. So we knew he just needed that opportunity. And he was showing it throughout camp,” Taylor said.
Beside the obvious talent, Taylor was impressed with Glaspie’s character from the start. He said former coaches only had good things to say about the transfer’s mindset and attitude on the field.
That emotional maturity showed itself right away. The Northern Arizona coaches tried to mix Glaspie in on different sets, and get him the ball in special teams in an attempt to have him make the big plays they figured he was capable of. But, even as he was limited on his snap count, he was always positive.
“This is a guy that came in here and didn’t demand anything. He just worked, earned it and waited his turn. He was the biggest cheerleader on the sideline for everybody on the team, and you notice that. And then when it’s his turn he has a performance like that -- that’s the kind of guy we want on this team,” Taylor said.
Now, with a bye week before Northern Arizona attempts to push its record to 3-3 against Southern Utah on Oct. 16, Glaspie and the offense is working to increase their scoring ability. Before Saturday’s 48-point output, the Lumberjacks had not scored more than 21 points in a game. Glaspie could play a role in increasing the average.
Glaspie has enjoyed his success following a career game, and is looking for more. With Chukwumezie sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, Glaspie will likely continue to have an expanded role in the offense. As such, Glaspie hopes his breakout performance is not a one-time circumstance.
“It just makes me want to work harder, because now instead of maybe 50 snaps it’s more like 80 or 90, so I need to be prepared for that workload and keep getting better to reach my full capabilities,” Glaspie said.