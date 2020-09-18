Girls soccer preview: Northland Prep primed to defend 2A crown with star duo back and healthy

The class’s strong continuity and close bond, Spartans co-head coach Keith Hovis said, plays into why the success has been sustained over the years.

“We’ve really tried to be a family with this team,” Hovis said. “A lot of teams, they have some drama or issues that come up because kids are competitive, and we don’t want that. We want to play the kid that knows what they are doing. Want to play the kid that is trying really hard in practice. Every single person can contribute to us winning another championship.

“The senior class is unbelievable,” he added.

Dynamic duo returns

A big reason for the Spartans being even better this year is simple: health.

For the first time since their freshmen seasons, Kiarra Hovis and Mia Blair are healthy at the same time to start the year. The two alternated missed seasons due to ACL tears in 2018 and 2019, with Kiarra Hovis most recently coming off the injury.

Now that the stars in the middle of the Spartans offense are back, the team’s attack can work in a way it hasn’t been able to.