Girls soccer preview: Northland Prep primed to defend 2A crown with star duo back and healthy

The Northland Prep Spartans girls soccer team can put itself into rare air if it wins its fourth straight 2A Conference state championship this season, and it sure seems like the team has the pieces to do it.
If the Spartans pull off the four-peat, they would become just the third girls soccer team to do so in Arizona. Only Blue Ridge -- also a fall soccer team -- from 2012 to '15 and Seton Catholic, which won a whopping six consecutive titles from 2002 to '07, have accomplished the feat. A handful of others across the state have three-peated, but the four-peat has been reserved for a select few.
With a senior class that has more state titles than regular-season losses it is pretty difficult not to pencil in the Spartans as the 2A favorites yet again. And if you ask Spartans co-head coach Michael Blair, he thinks the latest version of his team is the best they have ever had.
“You’re going to see a lot of different play this year,” Blair said. “We usually run out of the back and play out of the width and break them open. With this group, we can finally play where if a team plays us wide we can go middle, if a team plays us middle we will attack them out wide. We can attack any way they give us.”
The Spartans senior class of Mia Blair, Ellie Karren, Kiarra Hovis, Payten Schmidt, Anna Kellar and Jayden Dvorak -- all four-year varsity players -- is one of the most winningest groups in the state, having gone 35-1 since their freshmen seasons in 2017.
The class’s strong continuity and close bond, Spartans co-head coach Keith Hovis said, plays into why the success has been sustained over the years.
“We’ve really tried to be a family with this team,” Hovis said. “A lot of teams, they have some drama or issues that come up because kids are competitive, and we don’t want that. We want to play the kid that knows what they are doing. Want to play the kid that is trying really hard in practice. Every single person can contribute to us winning another championship.
“The senior class is unbelievable,” he added.
Dynamic duo returns
A big reason for the Spartans being even better this year is simple: health.
For the first time since their freshmen seasons, Kiarra Hovis and Mia Blair are healthy at the same time to start the year. The two alternated missed seasons due to ACL tears in 2018 and 2019, with Kiarra Hovis most recently coming off the injury.
Now that the stars in the middle of the Spartans offense are back, the team’s attack can work in a way it hasn’t been able to.
“It was really exciting, and I was talking to my mom about it because she is also excited and she’s like, ‘I just can’t wait to see you guys work your magic together,’” Mia Blair said. “ … It’s really fun playing with her on the field and I really do feel like we have a strong connection together in the midfield. I think it comes from a lot of time spent together on and off the field.”
The elder Blair said watching the two play off each other is amazing, and that he expects them to make some impressive plays within the Spartans' attack.
Outside of a small handful of club matches and the state tournament run in 2018 when Mia Blair wasn’t fully healthy after her recovery, the two really haven’t gotten any playing time together on the pitch since 2017 when the state title surge started when they were just freshmen.
Despite having missed so much game time, neither are too worried about being rusty. Things just seem to click, the two said.
Opening up the field
The return of the Spartans duo in the midfield also means forwards Sydney Sventek and Karren will get even more room to work.
“We are coming full force again,” Karren said, noting how the team will be able to get more creative offensively in how they will attack defenses.
Karren has been the team's top goalscorer each of the past three years even with added attention on her when Kiarra Hovis or Mia Blair missed time. Now, with each back, defenses have a tough offense to crack.
“You can double-team one of them,” Keith Hovis said, “but what are you going to do with the other three?”
Still improving on defense
Michael Blair thinks this year’s edition of the Spartans also won't give up many goals.
“I think this is the best defense we probably have ever had,” he said, noting the health of the roster trickles down to bolster the defense.
In the net Schmidt has more career shutouts than she does goals allowed -- 24 shutouts to 23 goals allowed -- as she is expected to be as lockdown as ever this year.
This preseason so far is probably the most time the Spartans have focused on that end of the field the past few years, the elder Hovis said. The defense wasn’t bad by any means, allowing single-digit regular-season goals each of the past two years, but apparently the Spartans want it to be even better.
“We are a very offensive team -- we love offense, that is when soccer is fun when people score goals,” he added. “But at the same time we have never really focused as much in the last two years as we have had on defense this year. We want to win 8-0 but we also want to be able to win 1-0.”
First match
The Spartans are set to open their season Thursday at home at Sinagua Middle School against Show Low at 2 p.m.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
