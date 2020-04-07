Girls on the Run goes virtual during coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite its decision to cancel in-person programming at all school sites this spring, Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona will continue to have its young athletes lace up during the unprecedented times in sports caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Girls on the Run, a national activity-based youth development program for third- to eighth-graders, normally completes its 10-week spring series with a celebratory 5K event -- which this year will be replaced by a virtual 5K. Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona serves the Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo and Yavapai counties. According to a press release from Girls on the Run, there is an option to receive a partial refund.

"As a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all girls can know and activate their limitless potential, we rely on program fees to support our operations and ensure all girls in our community can participate," the release said. "The pandemic will have a significant impact on our organization...."