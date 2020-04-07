Girls on the Run goes virtual during coronavirus pandemic

Despite its decision to cancel in-person programming at all school sites this spring, Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona will continue to have its young athletes lace up during the unprecedented times in sports caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Girls on the Run, a national activity-based youth development program for third- to eighth-graders, normally completes its 10-week spring series with a celebratory 5K event -- which this year will be replaced by a virtual 5K. Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona serves the Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo and Yavapai counties. According to a press release from Girls on the Run, there is an option to receive a partial refund.
"As a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all girls can know and activate their limitless potential, we rely on program fees to support our operations and ensure all girls in our community can participate," the release said. "The pandemic will have a significant impact on our organization...."
In order to continue working with its participants, Girls on the Run is going to provide interactive lessons that can be done at home in order to follow social distancing recommendations. According to the release, "the home activities aim to provide girls of all abilities with an opportunity to learn and grow, just as they would have at their scheduled practices." The lessons are available in a written format and a YouTube video series will be available.
Meanwhile, the digital campaign of #GOTRGotYourBack will be part of the changes this year. The campaign has been established to include content, resources and activities to help members stay physically active, connected and engaged.
And the virtual 5K will now be the culmination of the spring for the girls. Participants will complete their own 5K in a location they choose and are welcome to complete the distance "separate but together" on May 9 at 10 a.m.
Registration for community members is open.
"Through these efforts, Girls on the Run is working now more than ever to offer our girls and community a break from the fear and uncertainty they may be feeling," the release said.
