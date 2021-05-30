Gear Girls a 'unique' girls-only biking group in Flagstaff

Ahead of Saturday’s practice, the girls picked up trash near the beginning of the route they would ride bikes on later. The activity not only helps maintain the pretty forest trail, but also strengthens the bond between each of the group’s participants.

McKenna Marino, 13, has been part of Gear Girls since its inception. She said the group of noncompetitive athletes enjoys helping each other and seeing that everyone enjoys themselves and improves.

While biking ultimately is an individual sport, as each girl is under their own power to pedal up and down hills and through whatever terrain she faces, the Gear Girls stick together on the trail. When crossing roads, the fastest bikers at the front of the pack wait to cross until the entire group is together. Even if it takes several minutes for the more inexperienced riders to catch up, there are no complaints, only encouragement and teaching opportunities.

“It’s awesome how there’s a community to it. There’s no pressure that you have to be able to do something or that you have to go a certain speed. We all support each other to get better,” Marino said. “And then you can take those skills you work on here and do them with other groups or other rides -- which makes me feel a lot more confident.”