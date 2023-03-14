The Coconino Panthers likely have their next head football coach.

Gary Cook was recommended by the Panthers administration and will take over the team pending approval by the Flagstaff Unified School District Board.

Cook is a football veteran, having held different coaching roles for over 40 years. He’s had head coaching jobs at the high school level -- Phoenix schools North and Shadow Mountain -- and at Phoenix College in his career, with various other assistant stops along the way.

Most recently Cook was the offensive coordinator for the Bradshaw Mountain Bears -- a program that resides in the Grand Canyon Region along with Coconino and Flagstaff high schools -- until the 2020 season. He left the team when coach Bob Young, who became Bradshaw Mountain's head coach, wanted to put in his own staff in Prescott Valley. For two years, Cook worked as a teacher and mentor for young coaches, but was not on staff anywhere.

Now, ahead of the 2023 campaign, he feels that his familiarity with the surrounding Grand Canyon Region teams and with Coconino itself made for a perfect fit.

“I have been hoping to get back in all along, but Coconino made sense because I’m very familiar with the league,” Cook said. “I really followed it closely and I’ve been keeping up with it even these past two years. And of course Coconino’s been good, and I’d played against them. But the biggest thing is I’ve been impressed with the people in the Coconino community.”

Cook, pending approval, will take over for former Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley.

In four seasons as head coach, Lapsley led the Panthers to a combined record of 26-13, including three playoff appearances, two Grand Canyon Region titles, an undefeated regular season in 2020 and four consecutive crosstown rivalry wins over the Flagstaff Eagles.

The goal will be to continue the success Lapsley’s teams had -- and build off the foundation he put in place. Cook has an offensive background, and he was impressed with Coconino's offense over the last few years. He hopes to keep the ability to run the football and also bolster the Panthers' attacks in his own way.

“I watch film and I really liked how good the run scheme was. A lot of pulling and kickout stuff was good to see. And I want to add even more onto that,” Cook said.

He added: “The team is physical, the kids are intense and they hit hard. That was attractive to me, but in terms of offense I want to make sure we’re multi-dimensional.”

The next step for Cook, he said, will be putting together a staff that suits his coaching style. He said he also wants to get familiar with the Panthers’ roster and do some initial drills and plays to make the transition to the upcoming season a bit easier.

Pending weather, Coconino will host its standard spring practice schedule in the coming months, likely toward the end of the spring athletic season.

Cook said until then, he is focused on building on a culture he appreciates the chance to be a part of.

“I just really felt that sense of community. And it’s continued since I’ve talked to (athletic director) Eric (Freas),” Cook said.