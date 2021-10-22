Gamez a young leader, star offensive lineman for Lumberjacks

Coach Chris Ball said the Northern Arizona offensive line gave its best overall performance of the season last Saturday in a 59-35 victory over Southern Utah at home. The group blocked incredibly well, helping the team's skill players to have career-best performances in both the passing and running game.

Among the top players on the unit for the Lumberjacks was starting center Blake Gamez, who has made quick work of becoming one of Northern Arizona's unsung offensive leaders.

“It felt really natural. Everything felt slowed down, and we were relying on each other to do our jobs and help when we can. Coach gave us a good game plan, the defense gave us great looks in practice and it all clicked together,” Gamez said.

Though still technically a freshman -- players gained an extra year of eligibility following the spring -- Gamez has become a regular contributor when he is healthy. As a true freshman in the 2021 spring season, Gamez was inserted into the starting lineup out of necessity due to some injuries and rapid improvement. Just a few months after playing at Verrado High School in Buckeye, he found himself as the top leader on the offensive line.

“He just took it and ran with it and beat everybody out, and allowed us to move some people to other places -- which we needed. He’s phenomenal,” Ball said.