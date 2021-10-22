Gamez a young leader, star offensive lineman for Lumberjacks

Coach Chris Ball said the Northern Arizona offensive line gave its best overall performance of the season last Saturday in a 59-35 victory over Southern Utah at home. The group blocked incredibly well, helping the team's skill players to have career-best performances in both the passing and running game.
Among the top players on the unit for the Lumberjacks was starting center Blake Gamez, who has made quick work of becoming one of Northern Arizona's unsung offensive leaders.
“It felt really natural. Everything felt slowed down, and we were relying on each other to do our jobs and help when we can. Coach gave us a good game plan, the defense gave us great looks in practice and it all clicked together,” Gamez said.
Though still technically a freshman -- players gained an extra year of eligibility following the spring -- Gamez has become a regular contributor when he is healthy. As a true freshman in the 2021 spring season, Gamez was inserted into the starting lineup out of necessity due to some injuries and rapid improvement. Just a few months after playing at Verrado High School in Buckeye, he found himself as the top leader on the offensive line.
“He just took it and ran with it and beat everybody out, and allowed us to move some people to other places -- which we needed. He’s phenomenal,” Ball said.
While Gamez admitted he had some nerves stepping on the field for the first time against tough region competition, he credited those around him to give him confidence that he could succeed.
“(Offensive line) coach (Bob) Connelly prepares us with a next-man-up mentality. So I prepared like I was a starter every week. And then my number got called and I was ready for the job,” Gamez said. “I think Verrado and my preparation throughout the spring and the long fall without the competition helped me go in confident, and I relied on my former teammates and what I learned through my coaches to guide me, and I was able to make an impact.”
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds, Gamez has the physical gifts to succeed as a college offensive lineman. He will likely continue to improve in that area over a long Lumberjacks career.
Now that he is a regular starter and is in charge of both snapping and calling out reads to the rest of the line -- if not the entire offense -- Gamez has worked on his leadership and football knowledge.
That has involved increased time spent learning through film and talking about offense with coaches and other players so that he can be as efficient as possible. He does it because he knows how important his position is to overall offensive success.
“Being a center gives you a big leadership role on the line. Coach Connelly expects us to know a lot, and we’re a direct reflection of him. So it’s a lot of studying to get the calls right and make sure everything is done,” Gamez said.
Ball has noticed Gamez’s work ethic, too.
“He’s up here all the time, extremely tough, extremely smart and very level-headed. He makes all the checks for our O-line. Just a pleasant surprise,” Ball said.
Injuries sidelined Gamez early in the fall. But now, playing healthy, he has been able to finally perform at a high clip again. He said the traditional summer training camp -- something the Lumberjacks missed in 2020 -- along with a season of preparation, has allowed him and the rest of the offensive line to gel and become better as a unit over the course of the past few months.
Individually, it has been a quick rise for Gamez, but he has enjoyed every moment of his success.
“It’s been a blast. I love when I have an opportunity to display my skills and play the game, and they gave me a chance to do it here,” he said.
Gamez and the Lumberjacks (3-3, 2-1 Big Sky) travel to Sacramento State (4-2, 3-0 Big Sky) for a Saturday road match against the Hornets. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.