FUSD votes to resume athletics and will allow 10% capacity at competitions

One board member said she was “shocked” to see the news of FUSD canceling sports in last Saturday’s edition of the Arizona Daily Sun. Penca apologized to her for the surprise, noting he attempted to make sure all board members were aware of his decision.

A board member was skeptical about restarting high school sports competition at all, but they were ultimately out-voted while the motion was brought up in the late hours by Penca.

Another board member also stated near the end of the night that "the AIA isn't looking out for Flagstaff," around the same time the vote on sports went through.

The Flagstaff volleyball team was set to open the season on the road Tuesday, while both Flagstaff and Coconino were slated for home openers Wednesday — and it is not clear if the home matches will be rescheduled.

Next week, Flagstaff hosts Prescott on Monday and Coconino hosts Bradshaw Mountain the same day. The Panthers are also on the road Thursday in Cottonwood at Mingus.

Both Flagstaff and Coconino football are scheduled to open the season Friday, Oct. 2.

Penca said FUSD and the schools would make an effort to reschedule missed competitions as they can.

Community members speak out