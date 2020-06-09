FUSD releases Phase 1 of return to play guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Temperature checks, coaches in masks, and no spitting, high-fiving or any contact await athletes and coaches as Flagstaff Unified School District released Phase 1 of its return to play guidelines.

According to a document sent by FUSD spokesperson Zach Fountain to the Daily Sun on Monday, all players and coaches will be required to have their temperature checked prior to workouts, which will be conducted outside for the entirety of Phase 1, with an infrared thermometer. If their temperature is above 98.6 degrees, the person will be retested with an oral/tympanic thermometer. If the individual’s temperature is above 100.4 degrees on that test, they will be sent home immediately.

The entirety of Phase 1, which will last at least two weeks, has teams focus on conditioning and individual strength training -- with no balls allowed to be used.

During workouts, social distancing of six feet apart must be followed and athletes must work out in groups of 10 that start in waves of at least 15 minutes. There can be more than one group at a time, but they must be 80 feet apart according to the guidelines. Coaches are allowed to work with all of their athletes, but the groups of 10 must remain the same, in hopes of lessening the chance of transmission between different athletes.