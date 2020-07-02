FUSD: High school athletics to revert to limited outdoor practices

Just as local high schools were in the early stages of planning a start to limited indoor workouts for athletics, they just as quickly had to revert to the outdoors and put the plans on hold.
Flagstaff Unified School District will have athletes remain limited to outdoor practices, spokesperson Zach Fountain said Thursday afternoon, as schools will continue to stay in phase 1 of the return to competition guidelines.
There were talks of moving teams to indoor workouts, but following Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order to close gyms around the state until July 27, FUSD decided it was best to hang back in phase 1 and keep athletes outside.
"(Athletics) had been in the phase 1 protocol and this week they had started to move towards phase 2," Fountain said. "(Administration) was hoping they could get inside-the-facility activities going, but with the executive order that was issued on Monday, they went back down to phase 1. It was very brief in terms of access to the weight room."
The change back to phase 1 of the AIA regulations will start next week after the holiday weekend, Fountain said. On Monday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association delayed the fall sports schedule until Aug. 17 in response to Ducey's order of changing the start date for in-person classes.
The phase 2 guidelines still restricted many things such as the ability to have a spotter when lifting as well as keeping athletes within small groups to limit the amount of people in a single room.
Although it isn't entirely clear if Flagstaff and Coconino high schools had any athletes using weight rooms or indoor facilities, Fountain said the plan was in the early stages of planning before it was ultimately shelved.
"They were very limited on what they could do because they couldn't share equipment," Fountain said. " ... Now, it is just limited practices. They are not sharing balls or other equipment. The thing is, when they talked about going towards phase 2, a lot of people were off this week. They talked about moving towards it but they were still in the implementation phase."
The phase 1 guidelines were adopted and implemented in early June by FUSD, as the Flagstaff Eagles and Coconino Panthers football programs took to the fields for limited workouts that mainly focused on conditioning and agility work.
As for the uncertain future of the season, Fountain said, FUSD will await guidance from the AIA executive board as it figures out the next steps for the fall season.
With indoor workouts back on hold, the outdoors will have to do for teams and athletes while questions surrounding the fall sports season remain.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
