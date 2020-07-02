FUSD: High school athletics to revert to limited outdoor practices

The phase 2 guidelines still restricted many things such as the ability to have a spotter when lifting as well as keeping athletes within small groups to limit the amount of people in a single room.

Although it isn't entirely clear if Flagstaff and Coconino high schools had any athletes using weight rooms or indoor facilities, Fountain said the plan was in the early stages of planning before it was ultimately shelved.

"They were very limited on what they could do because they couldn't share equipment," Fountain said. " ... Now, it is just limited practices. They are not sharing balls or other equipment. The thing is, when they talked about going towards phase 2, a lot of people were off this week. They talked about moving towards it but they were still in the implementation phase."

The phase 1 guidelines were adopted and implemented in early June by FUSD, as the Flagstaff Eagles and Coconino Panthers football programs took to the fields for limited workouts that mainly focused on conditioning and agility work.