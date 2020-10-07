FUSD confirms Coconino volleyball to quarantine for 14 days, will miss at least 6 matches

Flagstaff Unified School District confirmed to the Arizona Daily Sun that the Coconino varsity volleyball team will have to quarantine for 14 days following Tuesday's canceled crosstown match.

FUSD relayed the information to families and players of the Coconino varsity volleyball team yesterday.

"Your child, including all other varsity volleyball players and coaches, must quarantine until 10/20/2020," the letter sent Tuesday to families and athletes read.

FUSD announced late Tuesday, just before Coconino and Flagstaff were slated to play, that an individual in direct contact with the Coconino varsity team tested positive for COVID-19 -- forcing a cancellation.

It was previously unclear how many matches the Panthers would miss, but FUSD confirmed Wednesday that the team will have to quarantine for 14 days and that matches will not happen at any point before Oct. 20.

The missed time results in six matches for sure being canceled, and a seventh on Oct. 20 against Mohave also in question near the end of the quarantine period.

The Panthers will miss two matches against Prescott and one match apiece between Lee Williams, Estrella Foothills and Bradshaw Mountain.