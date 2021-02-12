FUSD conducting internal investigation into complaints about former CHS baseball skipper, coaching staff

Flagstaff Unified School District is conducting an internal investigation into complaints about former Coconino Panthers baseball manager Daniel Vander Valk and his coaching staff, a lawyer representing the district confirmed to the Arizona Daily Sun this week.

Vander Valk and Coconino High School mutually agreed to make the change on Jan. 20 that he and his staff would not be with the program moving forward. No details were shared at the time as to why the coach stepped down so close to the start of the spring season.

FUSD denied a public records request from the Daily Sun on Feb. 1. The request asked for all complaints about Vander Valk or members of his coaching staff that have been sent to FUSD and Coconino High School.

FUSD said the request was denied because the district is actively investigating the complaints using a third-party investigator. A lawyer representing FUSD said in an email the request was denied because of a specific Arizona law that permits the delay or refusal of filling a records request if “inspection might lead to substantial and irreparable private or public harm."