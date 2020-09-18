FUSD cancels athletic competitions until further notice due to community COVID-19 spread

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All high school sports and athletic competitions are on hold until further notice, according to a press release from Flagstaff Unified School District Friday afternoon.

The district's statement stated that it was notified by the Coconino County Heath Department that cases of COVID-19 have met the substantial community spread threshold of 114.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

Now, all competitions, meets and tournaments are canceled until further notice. Teams are still able to practice within the sport-specific accommodations they have been working under.

Flagstaff and Coconino High Schools were slated to have their home-opening volleyball matches next Wednesday and were set to be on the road starting Tuesday along with Coconino's golf team.

At this time Northland Prep has not made any decisions, according to school officials and will reevaluate shortly. The Spartans went ahead and held their boys soccer opener against Ash Fork, as the decision from FUSD came right around the start of the match.

FUSD said it will continue to monitor the weekly public health data and prove updates as benchmarks are met for a return to play.

As of now, football is still scheduled to kickoff Friday, Oct. 2.

