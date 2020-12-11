Fully jumping to WAC 'not a consideration' for NAU

As the Western Athletic Conference expands, having offered Big Sky school Southern Utah a spot in the conference, what about Northern Arizona?

Well, any speculation about the long-time Big Sky school joining the WAC fully was quickly squashed by Northern Arizona Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow Friday.

When asked via email if joining the WAC in more sports than just swimming and diving -- a sport that the Lumberjacks have dominated in, winning seven straight conference titles -- Marlow was brief.

"This is not a consideration for NAU," he replied.

There is little to no reason to doubt Marlow, as a move of that caliber while the school is transitioning toward an entirely new university president, with Rita Cheng, the current president, leaving, makes a decision to leave the Big Sky hard to justify.

Plus, Northern Arizona has been a Big Sky member since 1970. Just four schools have been in the conference longer than Northern Arizona in Idaho State, Montana, Montana State and Weber State.