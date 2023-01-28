Fuller the X-factor: NAU graduate transfer guard provides leadership, history under Burcar

Xavier Fuller -- known by most of his Northern Arizona men’s basketball teammates and coaching staff as "X" -- has provided a spark to the Lumberjacks this year in all aspects of the game.

Fuller is a graduate transfer playing out his last year of eligibility with the Lumberjacks after spending time at South Dakota and Scottsdale Community College. Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar has always been impressed with Fuller’s skills, dating even back to before Fuller’s college days.

Burcar was Fuller’s coach at Mesa High School until Fuller graduated in 2018. In searching for his home for his final year of college basketball, Fuller felt Flagstaff, near his family in Mesa and with a familiar face leading the program, was home.

“It’s kind of a story, like a movie, that this is able to be happening. Being here and being coached by my high school coach is easy for me. We have the same goals, and I’m so glad the opportunity came up,” he said.

In fact, the pair’s relationship goes back further than that. Burcar coached Fuller’s older brother, Aaron, in Mesa before Aaron moved on to college and an international professional basketball career. Aaron is listed on the roster for Fuerza Regia in Mexico.

Burcar remembers Fuller far before college basketball was a dream. Then, the young player was looking forward to just joining his varsity team when they became acquainted.

“I knew X when he was a little kid still wearing goggles on the court. I went to his house, talking to his older brother, and X says, ‘That’s my coach right there,’ while he’s there shooting in the driveway,” Burcar said.

He added: “Selfishly, there’s not many guys who get to coach a guy at the Division I level, who you got to coach and you’ve known since he was in elementary school.”

Fuller became a day one starter when the 2022-23 season began. Since moving to Flagstaff, he’s been tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player, while also helping guard Jalen Cone and the rest of the Northern Arizona backcourt generate offense.

Offense is the aspect Fuller has improved throughout the season. Overall, Fuller’s averaging 11.9 points per game and 15.5 in conference contests. Fuller has scored double-digit points in five consecutive games, posting over 20 points in three of those contests. Most recently he scored 23 in a loss to Eastern Washington last Saturday.

He also was inches away from nailing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that would have sent the game to overtime.

Despite his individual success, the Lumberjacks are struggling. They are currently on a five-game skid, holding a record of just 5-16 (1-7 Big Sky). Northern Arizona has been in most of the recent games up until the end, though, losing each of the past four by five or less points.

Fuller believes the Lumberjacks can turn their record around in the final 10 conference games.

“Every game we’ve played so far, it feels like we lost by three to five points. But I think we can flip it around, especially if we keep sticking together,” Fuller said.

He added: “This isn’t a vacation spot for me just because I’m closer to home. We’re trying to win. That’s the goal."

Besides turning around what’s been a difficult stretch, Burcar hopes the Lumberjacks can start stacking some wins to honor Fuller and fellow senior Nik Mains. Both are in their final season at Northern Arizona.

“What it would mean for Nik (Mains) and Xavier is they would end their college career correctly. Who’s to say we can’t go play in the NCAA Tournament? But no matter how the season ends, in terms of wins and losses, they’re going to leave having made a positive impact,” Burcar said.

Northern Arizona will host Northern Colorado Saturday in the Walkup Skydome.