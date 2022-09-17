Freshman quarterback Brown breaks TD record as Flagstaff Eagles down Rio Rico Hawks

Debuts don’t go much better than Chase Brown’s did Friday.

The Flagstaff freshman quarterback, making his first ever start on the varsity squad, threw for six touchdown passes to set a school record, and the Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Grand Canyon) dominated the Rio Rico Hawks, 59-12, at the Walkup Skydome to break an eight-game losing streak dating back to the 2021 season.

Final: Flagstaff football defeats Rio Rico 59-12.Eagles freshman QB breaks a team record with 6 TD passes.Jake Weidinger and Holden Sena both also had three scores, respectively — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 17, 2022

“It feels unreal, honestly. I was just going in here trying to give the team the best chance to win possible. It’s great to break the record, but I’m just happy we won,” Brown said.

Was Brown nervous for his first game as the starter?

“Yeah, very,” he said. “But as soon as I got out here, the guys rallied around me and showed me that they had trust and confidence in me, and that just built my confidence.”

Brown’s performance was the highlight of Flagstaff’s best scoring output since a 62-0 win over Cortez in 2017. The Eagles got three receiving touchdowns from senior Jake Weidinger and two from senior Holden Sena.

Sena also returned a fumble recovery for a score, totaling three total touchdowns on the night.

The trio’s chemistry hadn’t been shown on a field until Friday, but they knew something special was possible.

“Me and Chase and Holden have been working since last spring,” Weidinger said. "We’ve just been running goal-line fades, everything we can. So I’m not surprised we were all able to find each other."

Weidinger’s effort also felt even more meaningful to him than a career-best game might have otherwise. In Flagstaff's 14-12 loss last week at Winslow, Weidinger was out due to an ejection in the season opener.

Having to experience the loss from the sideline made him extra motivated to play well against Rio Rico, which is now 1-1.

“That was a big motivation for me. It was tough to watch our team lose, and I had to sit and just look at it happening. So I was excited to be able to play today,” he said.

The Eagles were opportunistic on defense, bending but not breaking. In the first half of the game between the two 4A Conference teams, Rio Rico moved the ball into Flagstaff’s territory on each of its five drives, and the Eagles allowed two touchdowns to running back Nathan Villegas.

However, the Eagles forced two turnovers on downs and a fumble recovery, keeping the score low despite giving up chunk plays.

Flagstaff recovered another fumble and Weidinger had an interception in the second half as the Eagles defense held the Hawks scoreless through two quarters.

“They were huge because their offense was able to put some yards together, put some plays together and they had great drives,” Eagles coach Sean Manning said of the turnovers. “We had to stop that, and I think we just sort of wore them down a little bit.”

Rio Rico started the game at 7,000 feet altitude strong, with Villegas’s first touchdown giving the Hawks a 6-0 lead with 10:19 left in the first quarter.

Rio Rico opens the game with a touchdown run by Nathan Villegas. Hawks take a 6-0 lead with 10:19 left in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/9THTA8TW07 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 17, 2022

The Eagles responded quickly. Brown, in his first snap on offense, saw Weidinger open on the right sideline. He threw a pass that fell incomplete, but the Rio Rico defense was called for pass interference, giving the Eagles a confidence boost for the new quarterback. A few plays later, Brown hit Weidinger for the first of the pair’s three first-half touchdown passes.

The ensuing extra point gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead, which would only continue to increase as time wore on.

Two drives later, Brown hit Weidinger for a 77-yard touchdown -- again down the right side.

Flagstaff saw something special happening offensively. The touchdowns kept coming.

Brown hit Sena for the record-tying fifth score with 4:58 left in the third quarter. The Eagles were up 43-12 at that point, and had all but secured the victory. There was just one more thing left to accomplish.

Flagstaff QB Chase Brown has tied the team’s record for TD passes (5) after hitting Holden Sena here.Brown is a freshman starting in his first game.Flagstaff leads Rio Rico 43-12 4:58 3Q pic.twitter.com/BFzpXqMHhL — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 17, 2022

Moments later, with 11:54 left in the game, Brown lobbed a pass to junior Tyler Magill, who caught the ball for the touchdown that would forever put the freshman quarterback in the school’s record book.

“It felt great, like I was on top of the world. As soon as I let it go, I knew Tyler was going to catch it. And when I looked at the sideline I saw everybody going crazy,” Brown said.

Sophomore running back Jadon Wetzel scored the final touchdown of the game on a long run, finishing off a productive offensive night.

In the huddle after the game, Brown praised his teammates for their efforts in helping him succeed.

Brown may never have this exact type of game again, but Manning said he expects the new starter to have an impact throughout the rest of his varsity career, especially if the rest of the team plays like it did Friday.

“I think the kid’s going to be something special. By the time he’s a junior, I’m thinking he might be setting some records and looking at region and maybe even state accolades,” Manning said. “He definitely needs to thank his line -- which he did. He said he loved them all. That group helped him get to where he was today. They knew they had to protect him and give him the confidence in game one to get him rolling in game one, and they stepped up.”

Brown also admitted he was not perfect in the game. Late in the first half, he threw a pass into the turf that was called for intentional grounding. The drive ended with a touchdown pass, but his error nearly cost the Eagles points. In the second half he did not see a Rio Rico defensive lineman coming, and he was sacked and fumbled the ball to the Hawks defense.

There was mostly positives, especially in a big-time victory, but Brown acknowledged he still has plenty of room to grow.

“It definitely tells me that I’ve got to keep learning, I’ve got to keep improving. I have to learn from some mistakes, but the win is what means the most,” he said.

Flagstaff and Brown will visit 4A Marcos de Niza in Tempe next Friday.