Alex McLaughlin has made an immediate impact on the Northern Arizona football team.

The freshman defensive back started in the nickel spot in his first game last Saturday and showed real promise against the Arizona Wildcats.

McLaughlin ended the game with the most tackles by any player in a Lumberjacks uniform with 10, and added a sack and two deflected passes. Northern Arizona lost 38-3, but McLaughlin’s performance was a bit of a silver lining.

What a debut for @AMcLaughlin28 ‼️Our freshman brings home the first APS Electric Player of the Game honors of the season! #RaiseTheFlag pic.twitter.com/mLO3EvKvxM — NAU Football (@NAU_Football) September 4, 2023

While it’s rare that a true freshman is in the starting lineup and making big plays, it’s not surprising to the Lumberjacks coaching staff.

“He’s just a playmaker. Every single snap, you watch him and he seems to be around the ball and he’s going to make a play,” said Lumberjacks nickels coach Harrison Beemiller. “He got here in June and he fit right in. Throughout camp he was making plays. He just forced us to keep moving him up and eventually he was playing with the No. 1s.”

“His football IQ, his effort, his athleticism, it’s hard to find a freshman who can embrace the grind of playing college football and play at the level he has been throughout camp,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball added.

McLaughlin said he felt at home with the Lumberjacks, as they recruited him from early in his high school career. He was a varsity star, especially in his final high school season, with the Chandler Hamilton Huskies. In his senior year, he totaled 107 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three interceptions and three blocked punts, earning him All-Conference First Team honors in the 6A Conference, the highest level of football in Arizona.

That production made him a hot commodity for colleges around the country. By the time he graduated, he had offers from several FBS Power 5 squads, including such schools as Colorado, Arizona, Washington State and Navy, among others.

But he said Northern Arizona always felt like the right fit.

“No matter what schools offered me and recruited me, NAU always stuck around and treated me like I was already on the team when I was in high school. The coaches treated me like family,” McLaughlin said.

It also helped that his brother, Trenton McLaughlin, was already playing heavy minutes for the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team.

“My parents can come to Flagstaff and watch us both play. I’m really close with him, so being at the same school was a big part of my decision,” Alex McLaughlin said.

Though he ended the game with a solid stat line, McLaughlin had a bit of a bumpy start in the opener in Tucson. He got beat in coverage, allowing the Wildcats to score their first touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

It’s hard to blame a freshman for some jitters, especially playing against a team from his home state in his first contest.

“It was definitely nerve-racking, because it was my first college game. But after the first drive I settled in and knew I could figure out what was going on,” he said.

A couple series later, McLaughlin produced a special moment. He broke up a pass on fourth down in the Lumberjacks’ end, forcing a turnover on downs from the Wildcats.

It made him feel like he belonged on the field, despite his age.

“After I made one big play, I realized, ‘I’m here, I’m playing college football,’ so I had to settle in and just play like I do,” he said.

McLaughlin admits he’s still learning the schemes and understanding the college level. He’s still going into just his second game in his career, after all.

But if last Saturday was any indication, he’s got a bright future ahead. The Lumberjacks will need his help in the next game against an effective offense from the North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks threw three touchdown passes last week, and scored 55 points in an opening home win over Drake.

“You never know, with true freshmen, whether they’re going to be ready or not. But he showed time and time again that he was going to be ready for the big stage. He went out last Saturday and proved it,” Beemiller said.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks (0-1) and Fighting Hawks (1-0) is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. in Grand Forks, North Dakota.