Former XFL, Sac State coach Sammy Lawanson adds experience to NAU football staff

"Each bring something to the group," Lawanson said. "Dy'Vine Wallace is the little bit older of the group and is physically the most imposing. Matty Horne has a wealth of athletic ability but is young. We moved Cejai Parrish over there. He's done a nice job; he's a smaller guy but with his quicks and athleticism he's done some nice things. ... Each bring something different and unique to the table.

"I kinda equate it to baseball," Lawanson added. "What does a player do good and what is his specialty and putting him in the situation and role to do that? In baseball you got a pitcher that is going to go five innings, a sixth-inning guy, a seventh-inning guy, eighth and then your closer. If someone has a really good skill they do well, I am going to ask him to do that."

Wallace, a redshirt junior, played in 12 games last season but only recorded three tackles while Parrish -- who is moving down to nickle -- played a solid amount while the backfield dealt with injuries in 2019. Others that Lawanson noted, such as Horne and Eddie McClendon were hurt the bulk of 2019 and didn't see a ton of practice time.

It is still unclear just how the football season will look for the Lumberjacks, but the team is set to start fall camp next week despite the ongoing pandemic.

Recruiting