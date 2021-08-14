Former Sinagua star creates local basketball league

Rather than just another opportunity for kids to get on the court and start playing, Locket said, her goal in her league’s first year is as much about increasing the athletes’ ability, both physically and mentally, in order to become productive in high school basketball or even further, should that be the goal.

And, if her career as a player is any indication, she knows what it takes to succeed on the court.

“I didn’t get to where I got to by just playing in leagues alone. It was about the skill development, because that’s what helped me get better at shooting, ball handling, my defense, all that. So it’s important to have the league and games, but it’s about more than that, because I want kids to understand that if they want to get to a competitive level, it’s not going to just be the games, but about consistent training,” Locket said.

First games and practices for the Flag Elite Basketball League is set to begin in September, and Locket said many of the games will take place in the local Boys and Girls Club. Registration ends Aug. 25.

For more information or to inquire about a the Flag Elite Basketball League or training sessions with Unlocked Potential, visit unlockedpotential.net or reach Kiki Locket at kiki@unlockedpotential.net.

