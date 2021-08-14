Former Sinagua star creates local basketball league

A former Flagstaff basketball star has dedicated her professional life to teaching the sport to locals with her training business and upcoming youth league.
Kiki Locket, a graduate of Sinagua High School and former Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year, played on the Mustangs girls basketball team before playing at Georgetown University and a professional career overseas that included a stop in Spain.
Locket came back to Flagstaff when her playing career ended, and dedicated herself fully to the operation of Unlocked Potential, her company devoted to individual and group basketball training sessions. She had help from local organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club and Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, as she grew her client base in northern Arizona.
The goal of her company, Locket said, is not just to help increase talent on the court, but to grow the players she is working with as entire people.
“Basketball has always been my passion, but God also gave me another passion, which is working with kids. And this business is not just about helping them with basketball. It’s about helping them with the fundamental skills, but also in building confidence in themselves,” Locket said.
The latest venture for Unlocked Potential is the Flag Elite Basketball League, a league with practices and games in Flagstaff for kids heading into pre-K through ninth grade separated into different age groups.
Rather than just another opportunity for kids to get on the court and start playing, Locket said, her goal in her league’s first year is as much about increasing the athletes’ ability, both physically and mentally, in order to become productive in high school basketball or even further, should that be the goal.
And, if her career as a player is any indication, she knows what it takes to succeed on the court.
“I didn’t get to where I got to by just playing in leagues alone. It was about the skill development, because that’s what helped me get better at shooting, ball handling, my defense, all that. So it’s important to have the league and games, but it’s about more than that, because I want kids to understand that if they want to get to a competitive level, it’s not going to just be the games, but about consistent training,” Locket said.
First games and practices for the Flag Elite Basketball League is set to begin in September, and Locket said many of the games will take place in the local Boys and Girls Club. Registration ends Aug. 25.
For more information or to inquire about a the Flag Elite Basketball League or training sessions with Unlocked Potential, visit unlockedpotential.net or reach Kiki Locket at kiki@unlockedpotential.net.